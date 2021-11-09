WAK - AGM Notice of Meeting and Notice Letter

WA Kaolin Limited

Lot 3 Ward Rd | East Rockingham WA 6168

www.wakaolin.com.au

8 November 2021

Dear Shareholders

IMPACT OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS ON THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of WA Kaolin Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday, 10 December 2021 at 10.30am (WST) (Meeting).

The Company is continuing to monitor the impact of the COVID virus in Western Australia and following guidance from the Federal and State Governments, at this stage the directors have made the decision that the Meeting be held virtually. Accordingly, there will not be a physical location where shareholders can attend the Meeting in person.

In accordance with the Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measures No.1) Act 2021, the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of Meeting to shareholders unless a shareholder has requested a hard copy. The Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from the link set out below.

The Company strongly encourages Shareholders to lodge a directed proxy form prior to the Meeting. Questions should also be submitted in advance of the meeting as this will provide management with the best opportunity to prepare for the meeting, for example by preparing answers in advance to Shareholder questions. However, votes and questions may also be submitted during the Meeting.

Please find below links to important Meeting documents:

Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum: https://www.wakaolin.com.au/investors- and-media/asx-announcements

Alternatively, a complete copy of the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement has been posted on the Company's ASX market announcements page.

Shareholders who have an existing account with Automic will be able to watch, listen, submit written and verbal questions and participate in all poll votes put to the Meeting. Shareholders who do not have an account with Automic are strongly encouraged to register for an account as soon as possible and well in advance of the Meeting to avoid any delays on the day of the Meeting.

Any Shareholder that has not registered with Automic will not be permitted to vote during the Meeting. Further details on how to participate are set out in the Online Meeting Guide included in the Notice of Meeting.