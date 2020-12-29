Log in
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

(WNC)
Wabash National Releases First Sustainability Report on New Investor Website

12/29/2020
LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) today published its first Sustainability Report on its new investor website at ir.wabashnational.com.

The company’s 2019 Sustainability Report references the ongoing environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that demonstrate Wabash National’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

“Wabash National has been internally focused on ESG topics for some time. I’m pleased our external reporting is more fully reflecting our internal efforts because we have a great story to tell,” said Brent Yeagy, president and CEO. “Every day we work with our eyes turned to fulfilling our purpose of Changing How the World Reaches You™, and we do so with a responsibility to our employees, customers and communities in mind. In addition to being known for leading innovations in our industry, we aim for Wabash National to be an employer of choice by upholding a standard of care for our employees and giving back to our communities.”

The company’s 2019 Sustainability Report can be accessed within the “Governance” section of the company’s updated investor website at ir.wabashnational.com. The redesigned site offers quick and intuitive access to essential information such as company news, financial and stock information, presentations, regulatory filings, and governance and sustainability information.

“As part of our continued efforts to enhance Wabash National’s communications and transparency with the investment community, we are excited to launch our refreshed investor website,” said Mike Pettit, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We have refined our company’s strategic direction and we believe Wabash National’s portfolio of first-to-final mile solutions offers a compelling value proposition to current and prospective shareholders. Our new website provides an updated platform for investors to become more familiar with our story.”

Investors, customers, dealers, suppliers and community partners are invited to dive deeper into Wabash National’s story by viewing its 2019 Sustainability Report available at ir.wabashnational.com.

About Wabash National Corporation
As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Corporate Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(765) 490-5664
ryan.reed@wabashnational.com


