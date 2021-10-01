Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wabash National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WNC   US9295661071

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

(WNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wabash National Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

10/01/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) today announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call to review and discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website, www.wabashnational.com, under "Events & Presentations." The conference call will be accessible by dialing (833) 476-0947, conference ID 3504758. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available for one year following the date of the call. Access to the replay will be available on the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website under "Events & Presentations."

Wabash National’s earnings press release, earnings slides and any other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website by 7:00 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

About Wabash National Corporation
As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, liquid tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions and specialty food grade equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Corporate Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(765) 490-5664
ryan.reed@wabashnational.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
04:31pWabash National Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
GL
04:31pWABASH NATIONAL : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
GL
09/30WABASH NATIONAL : Zero-Emission Composite Refrigerated Trailer Recognized as a Top 20 Prod..
GL
09/29WABASH NATIONAL : INCREASE AGREEMENT REGARDING INCREMENTAL REVOLVER COMMITMENTS AND SECOND..
PU
09/29Wabash National Corporation Enters into an Increase Agreement Regarding Incremental Rev..
CI
09/29WABASH NATIONAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
09/23WABASH NATIONAL : Announces Pricing of Notes Offering (Form 8-K)
PU
09/23WABASH NATIONAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
09/23Wabash National Corporation to Issue and Sell $400 Million in an Aggregate Principal Am..
CI
09/22WABASH NATIONAL : Prices $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 919 M - -
Net income 2021 38,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 757 M 757 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wabash National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,13 $
Average target price 17,33 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brent L. Yeagy President, Chief Executive Officer, & Director
Michael N. Pettit Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry J. Magee Chairman
Scott K. Sorensen Independent Director
John E. Kunz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION-9.75%757
AB VOLVO1.68%45 894
JUNGHEINRICH AG10.05%4 762
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-41.41%4 114
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-8.32%3 019
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-34.05%2 702