Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wabash National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WNC

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

(WNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wabash National : Letter to Stockholders

04/23/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Lafayette, IN,
23
April
2021
|
09:11 AM
America/New_York
Letter to Stockholders
Summary

This letter from President and CEO Brent Yeagy to stockholders is included in Wabash National Corporation's 2020 Annual Report available at ir.wabashnational.com.


Dear Fellow Stockholders,

The year 2020 will be remembered as an unprecedented period as the business world navigated through a global health crisis, softening markets, supply chain disruptions and global economic uncertainty. We learn the most about ourselves and our organizations from the challenges we encounter, and it is through these challenges that we prove what we are capable of doing. With that in mind, I couldn't be prouder of how the Wabash National team responded to the challenges of 2020.

In addition to overcoming obstacles brought about by the pandemic, we remained focused on our purpose of Changing How the World Reaches You™ by executing our first to final mile strategy and maintaining our resolve to structurally realign and reorganize our business as One Wabash. Together we are creating a new environment where we are: 1) prioritizing ease of doing business for our customers; 2) creating a growing portfolio of innovative engineered solutions that span from first to final mile; and 3) designing a culture that continually seeks to improve process via the Wabash Management System to create value for our customers, employees and stockholders.

2020 was a test of our human resiliency, and it was also a test of the strength of our product portfolio and the processes we've embedded within our business. Our process discipline enabled the company to absorb a notable reduction in volume while minimizing the impact to operating income, resulting in strength of financial performance never before accomplished during a significantly challenging environment in the history of Wabash National. We aim to continue this improvement as we leverage our customer-centric organizational structure along with opportunities for strategic growth.

Our new organizational structure based on value streams and customer centricity is yielding early and significant wins of reducing friction for customers and is allowing us to think in new and interesting ways. Our purpose, vision and mission provide common direction throughout our organization, and the growth of a values-based culture that is also shaped by our Wabash Management System helps us act with renewed strategic purpose.

Part of our new culture and strategic purpose anchors on corporate responsibility and a commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. Whether it's innovating with environmental impact in mind, ensuring diversity of backgrounds and viewpoints on our board of directors, or simply standing up for what we believe is right on social issues, I believe our ESG focus sets Wabash National apart and uniquely positions us as a desirable supplier to customers who value ESG principles. We were pleased to release our first sustainability report in December 2020 as evidence of our commitment to these principles.

There is something special happening at Wabash National, and we look forward to sharing the journey with you. I am ever grateful for the hard work and dedication of our people; the strategic oversight of our board of directors; the trust and support of our customers and suppliers; and the confidence of you, our stockholders, in Wabash National and our long-term success.

Sincerely,


Brent L. Yeagy
President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Wabash National Corporation published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 13:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
09:32aWABASH NATIONAL  : Letter to Stockholders
PU
04/21WABASH NATIONAL  : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Wabash National to $21 ..
MT
04/07WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Wabash National Converts Options in Mist of 90-Day B..
MT
04/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at Wabash Natio..
MT
04/01Wabash National Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
GL
03/26WABASH NATIONAL  : Vertical Research Starts Wabash National at Buy With $25 Pric..
MT
03/04WABASH NATIONAL CORP  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01WABASH NATIONAL CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
02/25WABASH NATIONAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 954 M - -
Net income 2021 41,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 949 M 949 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wabash National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,50 $
Last Close Price 18,23 $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brent L. Yeagy President, Chief Executive Officer, & Director
Michael N. Pettit Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry J. Magee Chairman
Dustin T. Smith Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott K. Sorensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION5.80%949
AB VOLVO7.87%50 727
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.42.27%9 222
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED6.31%7 490
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT22.73%5 505
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.10.97%4 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ