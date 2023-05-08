Waberer International : 2023 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL REPORT 05/08/2023 | 11:44am EDT Send by mail :

In the International Transport Segment (ITS), the result was boosted by the increase in the weight of multinational customers with high quality expectations, which led to a higher average net price level.

Some sub-segments of our RCL segment were negatively impacted by the decline of domestic consumption, which management expects to continue in the coming quarters, however this demand decrease was offset by the expansion of logistics activity serving the domestic investment activities.

The EBIT of the Insurance segment increased by EUR 2.7 million. 1/3 of the increase is generated by the higher results of financial investments - as a result of increasing interest rates - and 2/3 by the lower expected damage related costs. The lower expected damage cost is - among others - due to the introduction of IFRS17 accounting principles at our insurance company. (Our insurance company has applied IFRS17 rules for calculating insurance reserves since 1 January 2023, which has a visible impact on the balance sheet and profit or loss statement. The effect of the change of the accounting rules on long term profitability of the insurance activity and on 2023 forecast could be predicted after Q2 2023.)

Based on the first quarter results, the expected more favorable energy costs and the results of the transportation tenders in Q1 2023, as well as the current order projections, management expects that EBIT for 2023 will exceed 2022's EUR 33,3 million value, excluding the one-off financial impact of the out-of-court agreement announced on April 4, 2023. Quarterly consolidated revenue and EBIT (EUR million): Zsolt Barna, CEO of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. commented on the 2023 first quarter results: "After a successful financial year last year, year 2023 is off to a good start for our Group. In our International Transport Segment (ITS), we have had a very successful tender season in recent months, which reflects the demand for high quality, reliable, customer-focusedservices in the international transport market and supports our successful operation throughout the year. We are also affected by the deteriorating macroeconomic effects on demand for transportation services, however this currently negatively influences the price level on spot market for ad hoc transfers, which is becoming less significant in our portfolio. Our regional contract logistics segment is facing the macroeconomic challenges mainly through the spill-over effect of decreasing consumer demand for food and FMCG products, on logistics services. However, the segment's diversified activities compensated for the decline at FMCG customers with an increase in the logistics activity related to domestic investments and a stable order volume by customers in the automotive sector. In order to provide long-term growth opportunities for the segment, we started the construction of our first modern own warehouse in the first quarter and we are working on a further ambitious warehouse development concept, which could both support the increase of the competitiveness of our warehousing activity and provide infrastructure for further organic growth by entering new countrywide locations, exploiting the growing demand for logistics by the significant automotive investments in these region to be carried out in the coming years." |1 |Key figures1 (EUR mn unless otherwise stated) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Better (worse) Revenue 176.7 158.9 11.2% EBITDA 23.6 16.3 45.1% EBIT 11.2 4.6 146.2% Net income 10.4 1.7 507.5% EBITDA margin 13.4% 10.2% 3.1 pp EBIT margin 6.3% 2.9% 3.5 pp Net income margin 5.9% 1.1% 4.8 pp Net financial indebtedness2 164.4 126.5 -30% Net leverage ratio2 1.9 1.7 -10% Summary of major financials Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 11.2% year-on-year to reach EUR 176.7 million. The quarterly revenue growth was mainly driven by a 16.9% increase in the ITS segment, a 3.6% increase in the RCL segment's quarterly revenue and a 1.4% increase in the Insurance segment's quarterly revenue in EUR terms compared to the base period. The increase in ITS segment revenue was mainly driven by an improvement in average net price levels, excluding fuel and toll price adjustments, the increase in RCL segment revenue was due to higher revenues of distribution activities, while the increase in revenue of the 3rd Party Insurance segment was 8.2% in HUF terms, which resulted in an increase of 1.4% in EUR terms due to the EUR/HUF exchange rate change.

Recurring EBIT in Q1 2023 reached EUR 11.2 million at Group level, an improvement of EUR 6.7 million compared to Q1 2022, and the fourth consecutive quarter of EBIT above EUR 8 million at Group level. The increase in Q1 2023 is mainly due to the growth of EUR 3.7 million in the ITS segment and EUR 2.7 million in the Insurance segment, while the recurring EBIT of the RCL segment increased by EUR 0.3 million. The improvement in the ITS segment EBIT is mainly due to the more favourable price level, while the improvement in the Insurance segment result is due to the higher results on financial investments and decrease in expected damage costs.

Recurring net income increased to EUR 10.4 million in Q1 2023, an improvement of EUR 8.7 million compared to Q1 2022. During the quarter, the Company recorded a non-realisednon-cash technical financial gain of EUR 2.2 million due to the appreciation of the forint against the EUR. The Company's net profit for the quarter excluding the unrealised FX effect with no cash movement was EUR 8.2 million, an increase of EUR 5.3 million compared to Q1 2022.

Net debt reached EUR 164.4 million at the end of Q1 2023, an increase of EUR 14.4 million compared to the end of 2022 and EUR 37.9 million increase compared to the end of Q1 2022. The year-on-year increase was mainly due to the debt- increasing impact of vehicles acquired under the fleet renewal programme, the increase of leasing type of liabilities was EUR +30.1 million and some of the vehicles were financed by cash that also generated EUR 10 million increase in debt. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, the Annual Report 2021 dated 8 April 2022, which is available on our website for investors at https://www.waberers.com/files/document/document/1507/2021_annual_report_eng_FIN.pdf. |2 Management Report Group result |Income Statement1 (EUR mn) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Better (worse) Revenue 176.7 158.9 11.2% Direct costs (153.4) (143.2) (7.2%) of which: depreciation and amortisation (12.4) (11.7) (5.9%) Gross profit 23.3 15.7 48.4% of which: excluding depreciation and amortisation 35.7 27.4 30.2% OPEX (12.1) (11.2) (8.6%) Operating Income 11.2 4.6 146.2% Financial result 0.6 (2.0) 129.4% of which: non-cash FX effect 2.2 (1.2) 285.0% Taxes (1.4) (0.8) (76.8%) Net income 10.4 1.7 507.5% Net income excluding non-cash FX effect 8.2 2.9 180.4% Non-recurring items - - EBITDA 23.6 16.3 45.1% EBIT 11.2 4.6 146.2% Gross margin EBITDA margin EBIT margin Net income margin Average number of trucks Average number of employees Average number of truck drivers 20.2% 17.3% 2.9 pp 13.4% 10.2% 3.1 pp 6.3% 2.9% 3.5 pp 5.9% 1.1% 4.8 pp 2 832 2 845 (0.5%) 6 000 5 805 3.4% 3 655 3 500 4.4% 1 Figures adjusted for better comparability, re-categorising the effect of insurance-related provisions, an OPEX item, as Direct Costs. EBITDA is not affected. For exact figures on the effect on the re-categorisation, please refer to page 11. Economic environment2 In the first 2 months of the first quarter of 2023, industrial production in the Western European countries relevant for Waberer's declined by an average of 0.7% year-on-year, with decrease in Germany by 0.6%, in France and Italy by 0.4%, in Spain by 0.8% and in the UK by 2.8%. In contrast to previous quarters, the industrial production in the main Eastern European countries of relevance to Waberer's (Hungary and Poland) also decreased compared to the same period of the previous year (monthly average decreases of 3.9% and 0.8% respectively). The trend in the change in retail sales of non-food products is less favourable compared to the industrial production in the relevant Eastern and Western European countries compared to the first quarter of 2022. In the Western European countries, retail sales volumes have been in decline for the 10th consecutive month compared to the same period of the previous year, with the exception of Spain, which recorded a significant average increase of 5.8% in Q4 2022. The average monthly decrease in retail trade in the relevant Western European countries was -2.2% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year. Among these Western European countries, Germany was also notable for a 6% decrease in monthly retail trade. Among the relevant Eastern European countries, Poland continued to see a slight increase in retail sales (0.9% average monthly increase), while declining purchasing power in Hungary led to a further decline in retail sales (7.3% average monthly decrease). | Revenue (top) and recurring EBITDA (bottom) split by segments in Q1 2023 (EUR mn) Notes: Revenue not filtered for inter-segment eliminations. ITS: International Transportation Segment; RCL: Regional Contract Logistics segment; Other: All other activities including mainly 3rd party insurance services. 2 Source: Eurostat &UK Office for National Statistics seasonally and calendar day adjusted data for the Eurozone, UK and Hungary. Percentage figures denote the change compared to the same period in the previous year. Figured for March 2023 was not available at the time of the publication of current report. 2022 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL REPORT, 27 MARCH 2023 |3 Revenue The Group's revenue in the first quarter of 2023 reached EUR 176.7 million, an increase of 11.2% year-on-year. Compared to the first quarter of the previous year, ITS segment revenue increased by 16.9%, RCL segment revenue increased by 3.6% and Insurance segment revenue for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 1.4% on an year-on-year basis. The increase in ITS segment revenues is mainly the result of a 16% improvement in the ITS segment net price level (price level excluding the impact of changes in fuel and transit costs), while the average quarterly price of fuel was only slightly (2.3%) above the average price in the first quarter of the previous year. In our RCL segment, revenues from distribution activities increased by 5% compared to the base period, offsetting a 1% decrease in revenues from warehousing activities and logistics activities supporting manufacturing. Insurance segment revenue in HUF, the base currency for settlements with customers, increased by 8.2%, corresponding to an increase of 1.4% in EUR terms due to the depreciation of the HUF against the EUR. Headcount The average number of employees increased by 195 on a quarterly basis compared to the same period last year. The increase was mainly (80% of the increase) due to the higher number of drivers. In the first quarter of 2023, the average number of employees on Group level was 6 000, of which the Group employed 3 655 drivers. The number of drivers in both the ITS and RCL segments increased by 124 and 31 respectively compared to the first quarter of the previous year. The increase is mainly due to the new driver pay structure introduced in the second half of 2022, as a result of which the Company continues to face no driver shortage and is able to maximise the capacity of its fleet. Gross profit, EBITDA and EBIT In the first quarter of 2023, the recurring gross profit - excluding depreciation and amortisation - increased by EUR 8.3 million year-on-year to reach EUR 35.7 million. The gross profit margin for the quarter was 20.2%, an increase of 2.9 percentage points compared to the same period last year. In Q1 2023, the ITS segment's gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortisation, was EUR 18.2 million, an increase of EUR 5.5 million, with a gross profit margin of 16.3%, the RCL segment's gross profit was EUR 13.2 million, up EUR 0.7 million, with a gross profit margin of 26.3%, compared to Q1 2022, while the Insurance segment's gross profit for the quarter was EUR 5 million, an increase of EUR 0.7 million, with a gross profit margin of 26.4%. Group level recurring EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 was EUR 23.6 million, an increase of 45.1% compared to the same period in 2022. The quarterly EBITDA margin was 13.4%. On a consolidated basis, direct costs increased by 7.2% year on year. Among direct costs, the highest increase was observed in the cost of drivers' salaries - 12% increase on Group level - which provides the Group the optimal level of drivers for its current fleet and therefore, at the moment, the Group does not face driver shortage. The positive impact of increase in return of financial investments and the revaluation of the insurance segment's claims reserve has affected the claims costs that are recognised in direct costs, resulting in a 10% reduction in the insurance segment's direct costs compared to Q1 2022. In Q1 2023, the ITS segment generated EBITDA of EUR 10.1 million as a result of an improvement of EUR 4.1 million, the RCL segment generated EBITDA of EUR 8.0 million, an increase of EUR 0.6 million, while the Insurance segment's EBITDA was EUR 5.5 million, that is an EUR 2.7 million increase. Recurring EBIT increased by EUR 6.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, reaching EUR 11.2 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 6.3%. The Group's depreciation expense increased by 5.9%, mainly due to the higher depreciation expense of the more expensive vehicles added to the fleet as part of the fleet replacement. In Q1 2023, the ITS segment's EBIT was EUR 1.8 million at an EBIT margin level of 1.6%, the RCL segment's performance of EUR 4.0 million resulted in an EBIT margin of 8.0%, while the Insurance segment's quarterly EBIT performance of EUR 5.4 million resulted in an EBIT margin of 28.6%. Net income The financial result showed a gain of EUR 0.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, an improvement of EUR 2.6 million compared to the same period last year. The financial result mainly includes interest costs related to fleet leasing and our corporate bond, interest income on financial investments not related to insurance activities and other financial gains, mainly unrealised non-cash financial gains from exchange rate movements. The improvement in the financial result is mainly due to the unrealised non-cash gains from the appreciation of the HUF against the EUR during the quarter (Q1 2023: EUR 2.2 million, Q1 2022: EUR -1.2 million) and the interest income on our financial investments also offset the interest cost of the corporate bond during Q2 2022. Interest expense related to fleet leasing increased by EUR 0.8 million, partly due to higher interest rates and partly due to the increase in the lease liabilities (as the basis for interest payment) generated by the fleet replacement. Tax-relatedexpenses, which include corporate tax, income-based local taxes and non-cash latent taxes, amounted to EUR 1.4 million during the quarter, an increase of EUR 0.6 m compared to the same period last year. The recurring net result reached EUR 10.4 million during the quarter, an improvement of EUR 8.7 million compared to the same period in 2022. Net income for the quarter, excluding the unrealised non-cash FX impact, amounted to EUR 8.2 million, an increase of EUR 5.3 million compared to the same period in 2022. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 were 59 euro cents. 2022 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL REPORT, 27 MARCH 2023 |4 Group cash flow, debt, equity Cash flow |Cash Flow Statement (EUR mn) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Net cash flows from operations 33.3 7.5 of which: change in working capital 31.4 (10.0) Net cash flows from investing and financing activities (38.9) (16.8) Change in cash and cash equivalents (5.6) (9.3) Free cash flow 21.7 (4.8) CAPEX (3.0) (2.3) During the first quarter of 2023, the net cash flows from operations amounted to EUR 33.3 million, of which EUR 10.9 million is due to the reclassification of the insurance company's securities portfolio on the balance sheet. Excluding these reclassifications, the Group's cash flow from operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 was EUR 22.4 million, EUR 14.8 million higher than in the same period of the previous year. The change in working capital had a cash flow impact of EUR 31.4 million, of which EUR 31.3 million is also due to balance sheet reclassifications related to insurance activities. Excluding this item, the financing needs of working capital remained unchanged, despite the increase in turnover. Operating cash flow before working capital changes, excluding the impact of the insurance activity described above, showed a cash inflow of EUR 22.3 million in Q1 2023. Net cash flow from investing and financing activities in Q1 2023 showed a net outflow of EUR 38.9 million. The cash flow from investing activities in 2022 was EUR -27.2 million, of which EUR 26.1 million is also the effect of balance sheet reclassifications related to insurance activities. The net cash outflow from investments and sales of existing assets in the period was EUR -2.1 million. The financing cash flow in Q1 2023 showed a cash outflow of EUR 11.7 million, of which EUR 9.5 million related to the payment of vehicle leases. Free cash flow, including cash flow from operations, investments and elements of fleet lease financing, reached EUR 21.7 million in the period, of which EUR 10.9 million is the effect of reclassifications in the balance sheet. Debt |Indebtedness figures (EUR mn) 31 March 2023 31 December 31 March 2022 2022 Net financial indebtedness 164.4 150.0 126.5 Net leverage ratio (recurring EBITDA multiple) 1.9 1.9 1.7 The Group's net financial indebtedness position at 31 March 2023 amounted to EUR 164.4 million, an increase of EUR 37.9 million compared to the end of the first quarter of the previous year. The increase in the level of indebtedness, in line with the previously communicated plans, is mainly due to the increase in lease liabilities (+€30.1 million) for fleet renewal (with the fleet size unchanged) and the impact of the first investments made from the corporate bond issued in the first half of 2022, of which €10 million was spent on the purchase of vehicles under the fleet renewal program. The Group's net leverage, expressed as a multiple of the previous 12 months' recurring EBITDA, has changed to 1.9x, which equals with the year-end 2022 value. Equity |Equity figures (EUR mn) Shareholder's equity 31 March 2023 31 December 31 March 2022 2022 114.4 77.8 66.7 The shareholder's equity at 31 March 2023 was EUR 114.4 million, an increase of EUR 36.6 million compared to the end of 2022. 