INVESTOR RELEASE

Change of ownership ratio of Trevelin Holding

Budapest, December 23, 2023 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Plc. (hereinafter: "Waberer's") - in accordance with the requirements of Section 55 (2) of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market

hereby publishes the following notification received from Dániel Jellinek and from Trevelin Holding Plc., which is indirectly controlled by Dániel Jellinek:

"[…] On 22 December, 2022, Trevelin Holding Plc. (seat: 1148 Budapest, Kerepesi street 52;

company registration number: Cg. 01-10-140611, tax number: 27131723-2-42; hereinafter: "Trevelin Holding Zrt.") sold 870,000 ordinary shares of series A issued by WABERER`S INTERNATIONAL Plc. (registered office: 1239 Budapest, Nagykőrösi street 351., company registration number: Cg.01-10-041375; hereinafter referred to as the "Issuer"), representing a 4.92% ownership interest in the Issuer. Thus, the proportion of Trevelin Holding Plc.'s shares and direct voting rights in the issuer decreased from 28.88% to 23.96%, thus exceeding the 25% threshold set in Article 61 (3) of the Act on the capital market."

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.