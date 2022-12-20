Advanced search
    3WB   HU0000120720

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.

(3WB)
Delayed Börse Stuttgart  -  03:26 2022-12-20 am EST
5.180 EUR    0.00%
12/15Waberer International : regional complex logistics services subsidiary announces name change
PU
12/14Waberer International : Notification regarding the change of ownership structure
PU
12/01Waberer International : BDPST Equity Zrt. acquired MHB Optimum Zrt., becoming indirect owner of 26.76% of Waberer's shares
PU
Waberer International : Corporate Calendar for 2023

12/20/2022 | 03:47am EST
INVESTOR RELEASE

Corporate Calendar for 202 3

Budapest, December 20, 2022 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: Waberer's) announces its corporate calendar for 2023, in line with the General Terms of Service (Clause 18.3 of the Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading) of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

DATE

CORPORATE EVENT

March 27, 2023

Release of Q4

2022 earnings report and 2022 financial statements to

be submitted to the Annual General Meeting

April 18, 2023

Annual General Meeting and publication of the Annual Report

May 8, 2023

Release of Q1

2023 earnings report

August 7, 2023

Release of Q2

2023 earnings report

November 6, 2023

Release of Q3

2023 earnings report

All dates in the table are subject to change.

The Company will not hold a press conference on publication of the Annual Report.

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.

Disclaimer

Waberer's International Nyrt. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 08:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
