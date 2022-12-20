Waberer International : Corporate Calendar for 2023

INVESTOR RELEASE

Corporate Calendar for 202 3

Budapest, December 20, 2022 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: Waberer's) announces its corporate calendar for 2023, in line with the General Terms of Service (Clause 18.3 of the Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading) of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

DATE CORPORATE EVENT March 27, 2023 Release of Q4 2022 earnings report and 2022 financial statements to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting April 18, 2023 Annual General Meeting and publication of the Annual Report May 8, 2023 Release of Q1 2023 earnings report August 7, 2023 Release of Q2 2023 earnings report November 6, 2023 Release of Q3 2023 earnings report

All dates in the table are subject to change.

The Company will not hold a press conference on publication of the Annual Report.

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.