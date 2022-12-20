Waberer International : Corporate Calendar for 2023

INVESTOR RELEASE
Corporate Calendar for 202 3
Budapest, December 20, 2022 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: Waberer's) announces its corporate calendar for 2023, in line with the General Terms of Service (Clause 18.3 of the Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading) of the Budapest Stock Exchange.
|
DATE
|
CORPORATE EVENT
|
|
|
|
March 27, 2023
|
Release of Q4
|
2022 earnings report and 2022 financial statements to
|
|
be submitted to the Annual General Meeting
|
April 18, 2023
|
Annual General Meeting and publication of the Annual Report
|
|
|
|
May 8, 2023
|
Release of Q1
|
2023 earnings report
|
|
|
|
August 7, 2023
|
Release of Q2
|
2023 earnings report
|
|
|
|
November 6, 2023
|
Release of Q3
|
2023 earnings report
|
|
|
All dates in the table are subject to change.
The Company will not hold a press conference on publication of the Annual Report.
WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.
Disclaimer
Waberer's International Nyrt. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 08:46:01 UTC.