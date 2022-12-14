Waberer International : Notification regarding the change of ownership structure

INVESTOR RELEASE

Notification regarding the change of ownership structure

Budapest, 14 December 2022 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: "Waberer's") - in accordance with the requirements of Section 55 (2) of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market

hereby publishes the following notification received from Dániel Jellinek regarding the change in the percentage of Waberer's ordinary shares held indirectly:

"[…] with reference to Section 61 (1) of Act CXX of 2001 on Capital Markets, I hereby notify WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Public Limited Company (company registration number: 01-10- 041375, registered office: 1239 Budapest, Nagykőrösi út 351.; tax number: 10387128-4-43; the "WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.") about following. I currently indirectly hold 5 109 252 shares in WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Plc, accordingly my overall shareholding in WABERERER'S INTERNATIONAL Plc has decreased below 30%, to 28.88%."

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.