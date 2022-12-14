Advanced search
    3WB   HU0000120720

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.

(3WB)
Delayed Börse Stuttgart  -  10:30 2022-12-14 am EST
5.240 EUR    0.00%
04:01pWaberer International : Notification regarding the change of ownership structure
PU
12/01Waberer International : BDPST Equity Zrt. acquired MHB Optimum Zrt., becoming indirect owner of 26.76% of Waberer's shares
PU
11/30Bdpst Equity Zartkoruen Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag completed the acquisition of MHB Optimum Zrt from Waberer's International Nyrt. and others.
CI
Waberer International : Notification regarding the change of ownership structure

12/14/2022 | 04:01pm EST
INVESTOR RELEASE

Notification regarding the change of ownership structure

Budapest, 14 December 2022 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: "Waberer's") - in accordance with the requirements of Section 55 (2) of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market

  • hereby publishes the following notification received from Dániel Jellinek regarding the change in the percentage of Waberer's ordinary shares held indirectly:

"[…] with reference to Section 61 (1) of Act CXX of 2001 on Capital Markets, I hereby notify WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Public Limited Company (company registration number: 01-10- 041375, registered office: 1239 Budapest, Nagykőrösi út 351.; tax number: 10387128-4-43; the "WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.") about following. I currently indirectly hold 5 109 252 shares in WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Plc, accordingly my overall shareholding in WABERERER'S INTERNATIONAL Plc has decreased below 30%, to 28.88%."

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.

Disclaimer

Waberer's International Nyrt. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 20:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 669 M 713 M 713 M
Net income 2022 16,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 91,6 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 783
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.
Waberer's International Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zsolt Barna Chief Executive Officer
Szabolcs Tóth Chief Financial Officer
David William Moffat Thompson Member-Supervisory Board
Sándor Székely Member-Supervisory Board
Norbert Szivek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.-12.08%98
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-15.79%33 658
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-8.56%19 077
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.2.11%9 330
SAIA, INC.-29.53%6 215
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-3.99%6 175