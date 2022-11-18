Waberer International : Result of the public buy-out offer for the shares of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt

INVESTOR RELEASE

Result of the public buy-out offer for the shares of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt

Budapest, 18 November 2022 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: "Waberer's" or "Company") has today received the results of the public buy-out offer for the shares of the Company.

The periof of the public takeover offer - initiated by MHB Optimum Zrt. and HIGH YIELD Vagyonkezelő Zrt. as Joint Offerors - has closed today. Under the public takeover offer the Offerors received valid acceptances for a total of 1,529,190 shares, representing 8.64% of the Company's ordinary shares.

The Offerors are obliged to carry out the financial settlement in respect of the offered shares within 5 business days, which will generate the transfer of the ownership of the shares to the Offerors. After the final settlement, the ownership share of MHB Optimum Zrt. will increase to 27.09% and the ownership share of HIGH YIELD Vagyonkezelő Zrt. will increase to 23.16%.

The announcement of Equilor Befektetési Zrt., who managed the buy-out process, can be found at the following link (in Hungarian): https://www.equilor.hu/aktualis/

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.