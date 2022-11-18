Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Börse Stuttgart
  5. Waberer's International Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3WB   HU0000120720

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.

(3WB)
  Report
Delayed Börse Stuttgart  -  10:26 2022-11-18 am EST
5.260 EUR   -0.75%
11/18Waberer International : Result of the public buy-out offer for the shares of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt
PU
11/16Waberer International : Extraordinary disclosure
PU
11/09Waberer International : Analyst conference call transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waberer International : Result of the public buy-out offer for the shares of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt

11/18/2022 | 08:59pm EST
INVESTOR RELEASE

Result of the public buy-out offer for the shares of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt

Budapest, 18 November 2022 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: "Waberer's" or "Company") has today received the results of the public buy-out offer for the shares of the Company.

The periof of the public takeover offer - initiated by MHB Optimum Zrt. and HIGH YIELD Vagyonkezelő Zrt. as Joint Offerors - has closed today. Under the public takeover offer the Offerors received valid acceptances for a total of 1,529,190 shares, representing 8.64% of the Company's ordinary shares.

The Offerors are obliged to carry out the financial settlement in respect of the offered shares within 5 business days, which will generate the transfer of the ownership of the shares to the Offerors. After the final settlement, the ownership share of MHB Optimum Zrt. will increase to 27.09% and the ownership share of HIGH YIELD Vagyonkezelő Zrt. will increase to 23.16%.

The announcement of Equilor Befektetési Zrt., who managed the buy-out process, can be found at the following link (in Hungarian): https://www.equilor.hu/aktualis/

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.

Disclaimer

Waberer's International Nyrt. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 01:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 669 M 693 M 693 M
Net income 2022 16,0 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 91,9 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 783
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Waberer's International Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zsolt Barna Chief Executive Officer
Szabolcs Tóth Chief Financial Officer
David William Moffat Thompson Member-Supervisory Board
Sándor Székely Member-Supervisory Board
Norbert Szivek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.-11.07%96
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-16.63%33 009
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-11.74%18 561
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.73%8 917
SAIA, INC.-29.68%6 255
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-7.90%5 923