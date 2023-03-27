Waberer International : Standalone Financial Statements & Business Report (AGM submission, not approved)

Business Report

2022

Waberer's International Nyrt.

Budapest, 24 March 2023

CEO

The official standalone financial statements of Waberer's International Plc are published in ESEF format in Hungarian. This document in pdf format is the unofficial English translation of the standalone financial statements in ESEF format, but cannot be considered as an official document.

The purpose of the business report is to present the firm's financial position, income position, main business related risks and uncertainties based on the valuation of its annual report. By including past and expected future data in the analyzis, the report provides a fair and real view of the actual circumstances which affect the company.

The business report must provide a comprehensive analyzis of the developement and the performance of the firm's business which is in line with the company's size and complexity. Accordingly, the business report has to be interpreted together with the company's annual report which is presented on Waberer's International Nyrt.'s and

BÉT's website. The two reports meet the requirments of the Hungarian Accounting Standards jointly.

Taking the company's subsidiaries into consideration, Waberer's International Nyrt. is obliged to prepare

consolidated annual and business report which includes detailed information and indicators regarding the following topics.

The company's significant financial indicators can be found in the consolidated business report between pages 10-

12.

There were no significant subsequent events after the company's balance sheet date which could affect the financial reports. Details of the company's economic background can be found in the consolidated business report on page 9.

Waberer's Internatinal Nyrt's potential developement and the expected affects of internal decisions are explained in the consolidated business report between pages 5-8.

No research and developement function is included in the company's activity.

Detailed information about employment policy is available the consolidated business report.

Pages 16-19 of the consolidated business report describe environmental sustainability and our steps taken to protect the environment.

In the separate financial statement's notes on pages of 35 and 40 we write about our lending and liquidity risk management policy and our exchange rate risk managing hedge transactions.

In each case, the notes provide sufficient information to understand the information presented in the annual report.

Between pages 23 and 26 of the consolidated business report and in point 14 of notes detailed presentation can be found about shares, issued capital and authority of senior executives.

The consolidated business report provides information about our internal control processes, our risk management system, the composition and operation of our key governing bodies, and our senior executives. in detail between points 25 and 31.

Presentation of sites and branches:Company's headquarters: 1239 Budapest, Nagykőrösi út 351.

- Corporate governance

Company's sites:

1237 Budapest, Nagykőrösi út 349.

- Transportation operation

1239 Budapest, Európa utca 3. (parcel num.: 188019/1).

- Warehouse operation

1239 Budapest, Európa utca 5-7. (parcel num.: 196386/10). - Warehouse operation

1239 Budapest, Európa utca 8. (parcel num.:196390).

- Warehouse operation

1239 Budapest, Európa utca 9-11. (parcel num.:188016/9). - Warehouse operation

1239 Budapest, Európa utca 10. (parcel num.:196380/9).

- Warehouse operation

Company's branches:

4024 Debrecen, Miklós utca 19. - Commercial office

9200 Mosonmagyaróvár, Kenyérgyári utca 2-4. - Vehicle

storage, repair, social work activities

9026 Győr, Egyetem tér 1. - Engineering activities

7632 Pécs, Móra Ferenc utca 131. - Commercial office

2071 Páty, Csonka János utca 1-3. (parcel num.: 4603). - Warehouse operation

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

(Free translation)

To the shareholders of Waberer's International Nyrt.

Report on the audit of the separate financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the separate financial statements of Waberer's International Nyrt. (the "Company") included in the digital file "5493006YOYPOSXPIQG40-2022-12-31-hu.xhtml"1 which comprise the separate statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022 (in which total assets are EUR 320,199 thousand), the separate statement of comprehensive income (in which the total comprehensive income for the year is EUR 3 521 thousand loss), the separate statement of changes in equity, the separate cash flows statement for the financial year then ended and the notes to the separate financial statements comprising significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, the separate financial statements give a true and fair view of the separate financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2022, and of its separate financial performance and its separate cash flows for the financial year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union and they have been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the supplementary requirements of Act C of 2000 on Accounting ("Accounting Act") relevant for the annual financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU.

Our opinion is consistent with our additional report to the audit committee dated 24 March 2023.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Hungarian National Standards on Auditing ("HNSA") and with applicable laws and regulations in force in Hungary. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the separate financial statements" section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the applicable laws of Hungary, with the Hungarian Chamber of Auditors' Rules on ethics and professional conduct of auditors and on disciplinary process and, for matters not regulated in the Rules, with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) and we also comply with further ethical requirements set out in these.

We have not provided non-audit services to the Company, in the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022, which is disclosed in note 38 to the separate financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

1The SHA 256 HASH algorithm value of the "5493006YOYPOSXPIQG40-2022-12-31-hu.xhtml file: FB5032E10B4C6B74D75EE279ACBA37E89F68CDA4C2D86B14B4C055A9AFF53631

PricewaterhouseCoopers Könyvvizsgáló Kft., 1055 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 78. T: (+36) 1 461 9100, F: (+36) 1 461 9101, www.pwc.hu