INVESTOR RELEASE

Waberer's acquires land in Debrecen for the development of a logistics center

Budapest, 24 November 2023. - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Plc. (hereinafter: "Waberer's" or "Company") hereby announces that KDI Property Ltd., a member of the Waberer's Group, today signed a pre-purchase agreement for the purchase of a 57,000 sqm building plot in the industrial zone of Debrecen. According to our plans, a logistics center of more than 20,000 sqm will be built on the site to support the operation of the Contract Logistics Segment (RCL). The final sale and purchase agreement is subject to additional technical and financial conditions.

KDI Property Ltd. plans to finance the purchase of the land and the construction of the warehouse by own resources, external financing facilities and a grant from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. KDI Property Ltd. received a non-binding offer for the grant, which will be available to the company after the Government's approval and the fulfilment of contractual conditions.

Zsolt Barna, Chairman and CEO of Waberer's, said, "One of the main pillars of our strategy - which we announced in November - is to build a modern warehouse network in the coming period with nationwide coverage and a low environmental footprint. To reach our goal, we started the construction of our 47,000 sqm logistics center in Ecser at the beginning of the year, which is expected to be handed over in the first half of 2024. As a next step to reach our national coverage target, we will continue our expansion in Debrecen, one of the country's fastest growing regions, with the construction of a major logistics center, which, like the warehouse in Ecser, is planned to incorporate a number of environmentally conscious and energy-efficient solutions in line with the Group's sustainability strategy. With the new warehouse, we will also be able to meet the logistics needs of both the major automotive projects under construction in the Debrecen area, as well as of their related suppliers. In addition, we will be able to serve our existing customers in the Eastern Hungary region with high quality service and greater efficiency."

