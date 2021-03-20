Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Börse Stuttgart  >  Waberer's International Nyrt.    3WB   HU0000120720

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.

(3WB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waberer International : 2020 Fourth Quarter Results - Presentation

03/20/2021 | 11:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 2020 Results Presentation

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.

Budapest, 19 March 2021

Forward-looking statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things the 2019 Annual Report, dated 30 April 2020, and available on our website for investors at

https://www.waberers.com/files/document/document/1034/WABERERS%20ANNUAL%20REPORT%20201 9_ENG.PDF.

Agenda

| Results of Turnaround, status of Trade Lane model at ITS, finalisation of new ownership structure and sign of long term financing agreement

| Group Finances

Key messages

I. Successful Company turnaround - Stabilized operational performance & strong cash flow and liquidity position

II. Positive annual recurring EBIT & EUR 4 million recurring EBIT improvement in Q4, - Best recurring EBIT since 2017

  • III. Trade Lane model in ITS stabilized- Finetuning expected in 2021

  • IV. Finalised new ownership structure - Mix of strategic & financial investors with long term commitment

V. Long term financial agreement signed - Stable financial background for min. 5 years

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Waberer's International Nyrt. published this content on 20 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 15:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.
12:39pWABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Analyst conference call transcript
PU
11:59aWABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Insurance supervision approval regarding the change of ..
PU
11:59aWABERER INTERNATIONAL  : 2020 Fourth Quarter Results - Presentation
PU
02/22WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Close of Management Incentive Program
PU
01/26WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : announces the appointment of new Chief Operational Offi..
PU
01/15WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Intragroup restructuring of Trevelin Holding's – ..
PU
2020WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Change in ownership structure
PU
2020WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : launches complex logistics development program supporte..
PU
2020WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Corporate Calendar for 2021
PU
2020WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Analyst conference call transcript
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 595 M 708 M 708 M
Net income 2020 -17,0 M -20,2 M -20,2 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 81,8 M 97,3 M 97,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 6 431
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Waberer's International Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Ziegler Chief Executive Officer
Barna Erdélyi Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Gábor Béla Nagy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zoltán György Bodnár Member-Supervisory Board
Philip Antony Marshall Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.-7.31%96
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.17.89%27 128
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.18.62%17 067
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.44.19%6 860
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.22.54%6 379
SAIA, INC.21.08%5 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ