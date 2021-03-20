Waberer International : 2020 Fourth Quarter Results - Presentation

Q4 2020 Results Presentation

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.

Budapest, 19 March 2021

Agenda

| Results of Turnaround, status of Trade Lane model at ITS, finalisation of new ownership structure and sign of long term financing agreement

| Group Finances

Key messages

I. Successful Company turnaround - Stabilized operational performance & strong cash flow and liquidity position

II. Positive annual recurring EBIT & EUR 4 million recurring EBIT improvement in Q4, - Best recurring EBIT since 2017

III. Trade Lane model in ITS stabilized- Finetuning expected in 2021

IV. Finalised new ownership structure - Mix of strategic & financial investors with long term commitment

V. Long term financial agreement signed - Stable financial background for min. 5 years