Waberer International : Analyst conference call transcript

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FORUTH QUARTER 2020 AND ANNUAL RESULTS ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL TRANSCRIPT 19 MARCH, 2021, 11:30 CET [Presentation slides available here] Slide 1: Majzik Viktor (IR): Ladies and gentlemen, welcome and thank you for joining Waberer's Q4 2020 Annual Results Analyst Conference call. My name is Viktor Majzik and I'm the IR Manager of Waberer's. Mr Barna Erdélyi (Waberer's Group CEO) and Mr Szabolcs Tóth (Group CFO) is also present from Waberer's side at the call. The conference call will last cca. 60 minutes including both the presentation and Q&A session. I kindly ask everyone to mute their microphone during the presentation and only turn it on during the Q&A session. In case you would like to raise a question, please either write into the Chat window of Microsoft Teams application, or please indicate in the Chat window that you would like to raise a question verbally or use the "Raise your hand" function in the Teams application I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr Barna Erdélyi. Please go ahead. Barna Erdélyi (CEO) Good morning everyone. Thank you very much for joining us today and let me welcome you to our 4th quarter and annual results conference call. Slide 3: Barna Erdélyi (CEO) Let me first start with some insights about the results of the turnaround at Waberer's Group and I will also give you a short status of the implementation of Trade Lane model at ITS segments launched in the second half of 2020. Next, I will come with some update about the finalized new ownership structure of the Group and the long-term agreement with our financing partners. After this Szabolcs will dig more into the financial details. Slide 4: Barna Erdélyi (CEO) As a summary of our last quarter and full year of 2020, I can tell you that • Company turnaround project reached a turning point at the end of last year as we managed to reach the breakeven in Q4 on recurring Net Income level and performed positive recurring Net Income without FX change effect in the second consecutive quarter. The liquidity position of the Group also improved during the year as a result of the improving operation and credit and loan moratorium. Group level available cash increased by EUR 25 million during 2020 despite the decrease in net borrowings that also symbolizes the improvement of the stability of the Company. • Performance of core operation - reflected in the recurring EBIT - improved significantly as quarterly recurring EBIT reached EUR 3.5 million and annual recurring EBIT was also in the positive range with EUR 2.1 million annual value despite the challenging environment throughout the year. Both annual and quarterly recurring EBIT is the highest since 2017.

• The operation of geographically concentrated Trade Lane model in the ITS segment - that was launched in July 2020 - was stabilized by the end of the year and we believe that additional finetuning in 2021 will provide further efficiency increase.

• The new ownership structure of the Company is finalised with a mix of professional and financial shareholders.

• The agreement with our financing partners about providing long term access to financing facilities was signed. In a short summary, stable basis was established in 2020 for the future growth both from operational side and from financing and ownership side however the Management still has lots of homework for 2021 to reach the desired profitability level that satisfies the shareholders of Waberer's. As a summary of our last quarter, I can tell you that • financial results in the 3rd quarter were the best in the last 2 years and Waberer's Group generated positive EUR 1.2 million recurring EBIT. So all our business segments successfully recovered from pandemic related lockdown;

• the geographically concentrated Trade Lane model was launched in the ITS segment with positive experiences right after the launch;

• after the necessary competition office and National Bank of Hungary approval, the Hungarian and US-backed Indotek Group will acquire 24% of Waberer's share and also holds a transferable call option for additional 48% of the shares;

• we finalized the major terms of a long-term agreement with our financing partners that provides stable background for the core operation for 5 + years for the all Waberer's Group. I also have to note here that we see some risks around the unseen outcome and governments' reactions all over Europe to the current second wave of pandemic situation in the coming months and BREXIT timing and conditions is still unsure that influences our operation. Slide 5: Barna Erdélyi (CEO) As a demonstration of the results of the Company turnaround project, I would like to present to you the trend of the Group level quarterly recurring EBIT and available cash & equivalents in the last 12 quarter. As a very short summary of Company turnaround project, the management defined the following goals: I. Launch Trade Lane model in the ITS segment to improve fleet efficiency and margin levels;

II. Increase the weight of the stable profit making RCL and insurance segments;

III. Focus RCL segment operation on complex services with higher profit margins. As presented on the top chart, the improving performance of ITS and RCL segments in the last quarters and the growing weight of profit making RCL and Insurance operation in the last 2 years resulted the turnaround in recurring EBIT performance supported with a stable insurance segment operation. We believe that the trend of the financials is sustainable and finetuning of the current model could further improve the efficiency of the company. The below chart describes the available Cash and Equivalents on Group level, including the restricted cash at the insurance company due to industry specific regulation. The cash position of the Group also improved significantly despite the fact that net borrowings decreased by EUR 16 million in 2020 compared to previous year. The positive trend in the liquidity position of the Group was driven by the improving cash generation capability of the operation and the 2020 lease payment moratorium. The current liquidity position and the long term agreement with our financing partners provides a stable and predictable basis for the company to focus on the core operation and finish the turnaround project. Slide 6: Barna Erdélyi (CEO) On slide 6, I would like to give you a status of the core part of the Turnaround project, namely the Trade Lane model in the ITS segment. Trade Lane model was launched in the Polish based operation in 2019 as a pilot project and based on the positive results at LINK - our Polish arm -, the Hungary-based operation of ITS segment also launched the new operational model in July 2020. Until the end of the year, we managed to established the new model, independent business units were set with dedicated geographical focus, fleet, staff and standalone P&L responsibility and optimal fleet size was reached that can support our current strategy. On the below graph, you can see the standalone financial performance of the Hungary-based operation of ITS segment that was the focus of the current project. The recurring EBIT was continuously increasing since the launch of the model and in Q4 2020 we managed to outperform last year's result by EUR 3.6 million despite the yearend difficulties around Brexit and pandemic waves. Despite the improvement in the last quarters, we were still in the negative zones and we still have lots of tasks to finetune the current model by (I) reallocation the fleet among business units based on their performance and external changes in certain geographical locations and at our customers; (II) focused and proactive sales activity on the predefined geographical locations during the tender season to increase the share of key account customers and depend less on the more fluctuating and cheaper spot market even at balancing the fleet on the daily operation; (III) Instead of a pure price based competition, providing high quality services and tailor-made solutions to the most demanding key customers. In case we manage to reach the desired targets with the above described strategic steps, the efficiency of the asset utilisation will improve and our average price level will also increase by increasing the share Tier1 multinational key customers in our portfolio. We also expect that the difficulties generated by the pandemic situation, the end of the government subsidies to our competitors as response to pandemic and also the implemented EU level regulation called "Mobility Package" will all generate lower total transportation related supply and higher cost base for our competitors on the European market that will be reflected on higher average market price level in our industry in mid term. Slide 7: Barna Erdélyi (CEO): In the recent period, we already released the information that Waberer's agreed with the major financing partners on long term availability of the necessary financial facilities. The parties already signed the agreement at the beginning of March with the conditions already published, namely: • Availability of customer and supply chain factoring facility for minimum 3 years;

• Availability of overdraft credit lines for minimum 5 years that is extendable for 2 more years;

• Financing period of our trailers is extended for 10 years that optimizes the Company's asset related costs ;

• The unpaid leasing volume during the 2020 moratorium is turned into a 5-year long bullet loan that is also extendable for 2 more years;

• And the interest rates and fees of the above facilities are mostly unchanged so we do not expect that our financial cost will increase significantly in the coming years;

• Company gives reasonable security pool to the banks as coverage of the limits. Since our latest analyst presentation, the long term ownership structure was finalized. As a first step, Indotek Group acquired 24% of the shares and transferable buy option for additional 47.99% share package. In the second step, Indotek acquired additional 7% of shares and transferred the remaining 41% to investor partners. As you can see on the right below graph, the ratio of free float is not changed and the new owners in the company are the followings: • Indotek Group (who is Hungarian strategic investor with experience in real estate industry including logistics related real estates) with 31% share

• MHB Optimum (owned by Ferenc Mike, a Hungarian financial investor) with 21% share

And now, I would like to ask Szabolcs to dig into the details about the financials and show the performance of both the Group and the Segments.

