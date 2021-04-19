Waberer International : Corporate Governance Report for the period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYILVÁNOSAN MŰKÖDŐ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT FOR THE PERIOD OF 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 DECEMBER 2020 The Board of Directors of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (hereinafter the Company or Waberer's) approves and submits for approval the Corporate Governance Report to the annual General Meeting with the following content based on the amended Corporate Governance Recommendations (CGR) of the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE) effective as of 1 January 2021 and the respective regulations of Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code (Civil Code): 1. Brief introduction of the operations of the Board of Directors, and of the responsibilities and competences between the Board of Directors and the management The management body of the Company is the Board of Directors, who manages the issues of the Company and the Group, represents the Company vis-à-vis third parties and before courts and other authorities. The Board of Directors is entitled to acquire rights and undertake obligations on behalf of the Company and to determine the business activities of the Company. Members of the Board of Directors shall conduct their activity with due care and diligence as generally expected from persons in such positions, and give priority to the interests of the Company. The Board of Directors shall consist of maximum 7 (seven) members. The members of Board of Directors shall be elected by the General Meeting for a three years term. The assignment of the members of the Board of Directors, unless otherwise provided by the General Meeting, lasts for a term of three years until 31 May of the third year subsequent to the date of the said General Meeting with the exception, that if the General Meeting in the third year is held prior to 31 May than their assignment lasts until the date thereof. The members of the Board of Directors shall elect a chairman and a deputy chairman from among themselves. The division of responsibilities and competences among the members of the Board of Directors is specified in detail in the By-laws of the Board of Directors: (www.waberers.com/en/investors/policies). The Board of Directors establishes its own rules of procedure itself. The Board of Directors may make decisions on all issues and matters concerning the Company and the Group which do not fall within the exclusive competence of the General Meeting. In matters which fall within the exclusive competence of the General Meeting by virtue of law the Board of Directors shall make proposals for the resolutions of the General Meeting. The responsibilities of the Board of Directors include primarily, but not exclusively, the following:

supervision of the individual and the consolidated business and financial plans, significant capital investments, acquisitions and divestments of the Company or any Group member;

submission to the General Meeting for approval the proposal of the Company's annual financial statement and the proposal of the utilization of after tax profits;

submission to the Annual General Meeting for decision the Company's Corporate

Governance Report, continuous observation of the efficiency and effectiveness of the practice of company management;

report on the management, the financial situation, the business policy and financial and investment plans of the Company, at least once a year to the General Meeting and quarterly to the Supervisory Board;

arrangements for keeping the books of the Company in accordance with the rules;

participating in the determination of strategic guidelines and the formation of the corresponding strategy and participation in any kind of strategic cooperation agreements, associations, joint ventures on behalf of the Company or any member of the Group;

exercise the shareholder rights with regard to the Material Subsidiaries;

after discussion with the Supervisory Board, setting corporate objectives and continuous monitoring of company performance, informing the Supervisory Board about the achievement of these objectives;

ensuring the integrity of financial and accounting reports;

exercising employer's right over employees holding key positions, development of the principles applicable to the remuneration of the management, supervision of the activity of the management and if necessary, taking appropriate steps in line with the Remuneration Policy adopted by the General Meeting;

management of conflicts of interest, approval of substantial related party transactions and adoption of guidelines strengthening the principle of application of standard terms and conditions between independent parties, monitoring of the Company's practice in this regard, accepting Code of Conduct;

establishment of risk management guidelines and policies, to ensure the continuous assessment of all risk factors, the obtainability of internal control mechanisms and the legal compliance;

determination of a mechanism for the selection of the members of the Board of Directors;

determination of the principles and basic procedure of the succession of the

Company's key management;

defining guidelines and policies - and monitoring the compliance therewith - for transparency of corporate operations and for disclosure of information on the Company

ensuring the communication on an appropriate level and appropriate frequency with the shareholders, approving the Insider Trading Policy and decide in matters under the Insider Trading Policy. The Board of Directors shall have a quorum, if at least half of the Members of the Board are present at the meeting. The Board of Directors shall adopt its resolutions by open vote and a simple majority of the present Board members, except when the By-laws impose otherwise. Further rules of the conduct of meetings, powers and adoption of resolutions of the Board of Directors are set out in the By-laws of the Board of Directors. 2. Introduction of the members of the Board of Directors and of the structure of the Board The members of the Board of Directors may hold executive positions in business associations conducting the same activity as the Company only if they have been granted authorizations

by the Board of Directors of the Company. Such authorization was granted to Gerard van Kesteren, the present chairman of the Board of Directors, who besides his membership in the Board is a member of the supervisory Board of Raben Group and Planzer Holding AG companies. Considering that there is a two-tier governance system at the Company, the independence of the members of the Board of Directors does not required to be examined, yet the Company strives to comply with the guidelines listed in Sections 2.6. of the CGR. Pursuant to the Relationship agreement between the Company and CEE TRANSPORT HOLDCO S.á r.l., the largest shareholder, the shareholder delegates one or two member into the Board of Directors, depending on the number of the shares it owns in the Company. The Board of Directors had two operational members in 2020 until the resignation of Robert Ziegler, thereafter one operational member. The members of the Board of Directors, their independency status and the date of their appointment in year 2020 (the present members' professional CV is available on the website of the Company): Name Status Date of appointment Gerard van Kesteren independent, non-operative 29.07.2016. - 31.05.2021. or (external) member / chairman if the Annual General Meeting will be held prior to that, then the date thereof. Barna Erdélyi non-independent, operative 21.03.2017. - 31.05.2021. or member if the Annual General Meeting will be held prior to that, then the date thereof. Alain Beyens non-independent (delegated by 30.04.2020. - 31.05.2023. on the publishing date of the the Main shareholder), non- present submissions Mr. operative (external) member Alain Beyens, Member of the Board of Directors has submitted his resignation which shall take effect on the date of the General Meeting. Péter Lakatos dr. independent, non-operative 29.07.2016. - 31.05.2021. or (external) member if the Annual General Meeting will be held prior to that, then the date thereof. Robert Knorr non-independent (delegated by 21.12.2017. - 30.04.2020. the Main shareholder), non- operative (external) member Csanád Dániel non-independent (delegated by 28.08.2018. - 12.02.2020. the Main shareholder), non-

operative (external) member Robert Alexander Ziegler non-independent, operative 16.04.2019. - 23.03.2020. member Of the members of the Board of Directors, Péter Lakatos via Lakatos, Köves and Partners Law Office, controlled by him, is engaged with the Company other than his board membership. However, the member of the Board of Directors declared that the legal relationship indicated above does not lead to conflict of interest and does not threaten the decision-making serving the interests of all shareholders. On December 31, 2020 the members of the Board of Directors held the number of shares indicated below: Gerard van Kesteren 3 049 pcs shares In 2020 the Board of Directors held 14 (fourteen) ordinary meetings and 5 (five) extraordinary meetings, typically within conference calls with the participation rate detailed below: Name Number of the Participation rate Note meetings Total 19 Gerard van Kesteren 19 100% Erdélyi Barna 19 100% Alain Beyens Became a Board 11 92% member as of 30 April 2020. dr. Lakatos Péter 19 100% Robert Knorr His Board membership 6 86% was terminated as of 30 April 2020. Dániel Csanád His Board membership 1 50% was terminated as of 12 February 2020. Robert Alexander His Board membership Ziegler 5 83% was terminated as of 23 March 2020. In addition, during the pandemic, the Board of Directors liaised with the members of the management on a weekly basis in conference calls in matters of extraordinary issues of the Group in order to preserve the health of colleagues and maintain the business continuity. The main topics of the meetings of the Board of Directors held in 2020 included the management of the pandemic situation due to Covid-19, preparation of the business units for the cooperation after the United Kingdom leaving the EU (Brexit), acceptance and quarterly review of the standalone and the consolidated business plan, review of the monthly and

other periodical performance and KPI indicators of the Group, building the short- and long term transformation strategy of the Group, and discussing the relating group structural, organizational restructuring and personal issues, action plans pursuant to the business environment changes, supervision of the key lawsuits, decision on the asset management discussion of the financing agreement, MRP Organization related decisions, decisions on personal matters (as granting and revoking signing rights), preparing a remuneration and incentive system for the employees holding key positions, discussion of the risk evaluation, maintaining the effectiveness of the corporate governance practice, approving policies and by-laws originating from the changing BSE (Budapest Stock Exchange) recommendations. The Board of Directors of the Company may adopt written resolutions between the meetings of the Board of Directors. In 2020, 16 (sixteen) resolutions in writing were adopted by the Board in the above listed issues. 3. Chief Executive Officer The work of the Company is organised, led, directed and supervised by the CEO subject to the relevant legislation and the Articles of Association as well as in accordance with the decisions of the General Meeting and the Board of Directors. His scope of authority includes making decisions on all cases that are not referred to the exclusive competence of the General Meeting, the Board of Directors or the Supervisory Board. The CEO establishes the work organisation of the Company, exercises the employer's rights over the employees of the Company - with the limitations in the By-laws of the Board of Directors -, but may delegate this power to the employees of the Company. The CEO of the Company is elected by the Board of Directors, the position has been occupied by Robert Alexander Ziegler as of 1 February 2019 until 23 March 2020. Mr. Barna Erdélyi took over the role of CEO as of 23 March 2020. 4. Introduction of the management The following persons belong to the Key Management of the Company and the Group in the business year of 2020: Robert Alexander Ziegler, former CEO until 23 March 2020;

Erdélyi Barna, former CFO, and CEO as of 23 March 2020

Olivier Van Houtte, head of international operational business segment from 1 February 2020 until 1 February 2021;

Szabolcs Tóth, financial and strategic director from 23 June 2020, and CFO from 1

February 2021;

February 2021; Zsolt Barna, Managing Director of Waberer's-Szemerey Kft. and head of the regional contract logistics business line, besides that COO responsible for the Hungarian based international transportation business at the Company as of 1 February 2021;

Waberer's-Szemerey Kft. and head of the regional contract logistics business line, besides that COO responsible for the Hungarian based international transportation business at the Company as of 1 February 2021; Nyilasy Bence, CEO of Wáberer Hungária Zrt.;

Pawel Moder, CEO of LINK sp.z.o.o. The curricula vitae of the members of the management employed by the Company are available on the Company website (www.waberers.com/en/about-us/corporate- governance). Relationship between the Board of Directors and the Management:

