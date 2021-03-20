Waberer International : Insurance supervision approval regarding the change of ownership

INVESTOR RELEASE

Insurance supervision approval regarding the change of ownership

Budapest, March 20, 2021 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: Waberer's) released on the 22nd December, 2020 that Trevelin Holding Zrt. (member of Indotek Group, hereinafter: Trevelin) expects to acquire 30.99%, MHB Optimum Zrt. (registered seat: 1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 5.; company registration number: 01 10 141073; sole shareholder: Ferenc Mike; hereinafter: "MHB") expects to acquire 21% and HIGH YIELD Vagyonkezelő Zrt. (registered seat: 1055 Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 18. A. lház. 4. em; company registration number: 01 10 047626; sole shareholder: György Wáberer; hereinafter: "HIGH YIELD) expects to acquire 20% of Waberer's shares. Trevelin, MHB and HIGH YIELD officially informed Waberer's that the National Bank of Hungary with its resolutions dated March 19, 2021 authorized the indirect qualifying holding of the aforementioned parties and their owners in Wáberer Hungária Biztosító Zrt. - Waberer's 100% subsidiary providing non-life insurance services - by virtue of acquiring Waberer's above share packages. MNB approval was one of the preconditions for closing the transaction that is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.