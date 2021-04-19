Waberer International : Remuneration policy of Waberer's Group 04/19/2021 | 05:09pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields REMUNERATION POLICY OF THE WABERER'S GROUP Principles of evaluation and long-term remuneration / incentive system of work of the members of governing and controlling bodies and the management A/ Purpose of the Remuneration Policy The purpose of this Remuneration Policy is to recognise the performance of the members of the managing and controlling bodies of the Company in the achievement of the results of the Company and the Group and to encourage those individuals to achieve further objectives. The Remuneration Policy contributes to carry out the Company's business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability goals, focusing on the tasks and degree of responsibilities of the individuals concerned, the economic and financial status of the Company as well as the Hungarian and international market benchmarks. B/ Scope of the Remuneration Policy The scope of this Remuneration Policy covers the members and chairman of the governing, controlling and opinion forming bodies of the Company as well as the key employees of the Company in compliance with the rules and power laid down in Rules of Procedure of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. The Remuneration Policy determines the principles of evaluation of the individuals concerned as well as lay down a framework of regulations for the remuneration. The Remuneration Policy is submitted to the General Meeting by the Board of Directors to an advisory vote based on the opinion of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Supervisory Board. The Remuneration Policy is effective from the date when it has been adopted by the General Meeting of the Company and remain in effect until revoked or amended. The Company may pay any remuneration for the persons falling within the scope of the Remuneration Policy only on the basis of the Remuneration Policy submitted to the General Meeting to an advisory vote. If the General Meeting refuses the Remuneration Policy, then the Company shall submit the revised Remuneration Policy to the next General Meeting for the purpose of another advisory vote. C/ The Remuneration Policy 1. Evaluation of the work of the governing and controlling bodies of the Company and criteria used in relation to their remuneration The members of the governing and controlling bodies of the Company evaluate their work each year in a multi-level evaluation framework. First the members complete a self- evaluation questionnaire where, in addition to answering questions about professional aptitude, experience and handling of conflict of interest, they can also explain, in the form of free text, how they were able to support the activities of the governing/controlling bodies and the achievement of the goals of the Company. The completed questionnaires are reviewed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which then performs the annual evaluation of the members of the various bodies based on their competencies and the fulfilment of the tasks of the respective body. As a result of the evaluation the Nomination and Remuneration Committee adopts a report and submits it to the Board of Directors. The members of the governing and controlling bodies receive a fixed fee in that role and do not receive any performance-based remuneration. The amount of the fix fee and its upper limit are approved by the General Meeting. The amount of the fee is defined on the basis of Hungarian and international market benchmarks, ensuring that it is in line with the tasks of the members, the degree of responsibility and the financial capacity of the Company. In this respect it should be stressed that the Company always tries to invite nominees with good understanding of the sector and sufficient professional experience when they are requested to become members of various bodies, but in that process they usually compete with international market operators and the remuneration must also be established accordingly. 2. Items of the remuneration 2.1 Remuneration of the Members of the Board of Directors According to the submission of the General Meeting as of 19 April 2021, the Chairman and the members of the newly established Board of Directors shall not receive any remuneration for their activity in the Board of Directors. 2.2 Remuneration of the Members of the Supervisory Board According to the submission of the General Meeting as of 19 April 2021, the members of the newly established Supervisory Board shall be entitled for a remuneration fee up to the monthly gross amount of HUF 300,000 under the terms and conditions of the agreement to be concluded with them, while the Chairman of the newly established Supervisory Board shall be entitled for a remuneration fee up to the monthly gross amount of HUF 450,000. 2.3 Remuneration of the members of the Audit Committee According to the submission of the General Meeting as of 19 April 2021, the Chairman of the newly established Audit Committee shall be entitled for a remuneration fee up to the monthly gross amount of HUF 100,000 under the terms and conditions of the agreement to be concluded with him, while members of the newly established Audit Committee shall not receive any remuneration for their activity in the Committee. 2.4. Remuneration of the members of other Committees According to the submission of the General Meeting as of 19 April 2021, other Committee members shall not be entitled for any remuneration for their activity in the Committee. 3. Evaluation of the work of the management of the Company and the Group, criteria used for their remuneration 3.1. Structure and principles of the remuneration system The following employees of the Company qualify as Key Employees: Chief Executive Officer,

Chief Financial Officer as deputy CEO,

the International Chief Operational Officer, as deputy CEO. The key employees are selected, evaluated and the principles of their remuneration are enforced by the Board of Directors of the Company, requesting the opinion of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Chief Executive Officer of the Company exercises the employer rights over the other employees in managerial positions, but those rights can be further delegated to non-executive employees in form of a CEO order. The Remuneration Policy does not include the remuneration of the managing directors and leading positions of key subsidiaries of the Group. The remuneration of key employees and other employees in managerial positions consists of base and performance remuneration, the annual paid amount of which is reported with respect to the key management within the Remuneration statement of the Company included in the Corporate Governance Report. The Company endeavours to employ key management positions with special knowledge in the industry and high professional experience, subsequently it is necessary to consider not only the Hungarian but also international labour market conditions when establishing remuneration and employment conditions, as the Hungarian market may not always be able to provide successors with adequate expertise and proficiency. The base remuneration has been fixed, therefore it may not depend on the performance of the eligible parties or the discretionary decision of the employer. The rate of the base remuneration and performance remuneration is defined by the Board of Directors on the basis of the function, size and complexity of the governed organisation according to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The maximum rate of performance remuneration is 100% of the base remuneration. Employment agreements concluded with the personal mentioned above are of an indefinite duration, supplementary pension and early pension retirement schemes are not included and the employer is entitled to define the notice period between 3-6 months. The purpose of performance remuneration of the Company and the Group is: to improve the financial performance of the Company;

to put in place conditions for efficient and effective risk management;

to execute the objectives in connection with the corporate social responsibility;

to strengthen corporate-level thinking and the activity;

corporate-level thinking and the activity; to support to the management in achieving the corporate objectives (top town breakdown and delegation);

to give feedback to the employees; and

with share-based schemes to strengthen the owner's attitude and to help achieve an adequate share in corporate profits. The performance-based remuneration of employees in managerial positions is established according to target achievement periods that match the financial year, is generally based on 3-5 performance indicators set on the basis of the business plan approved by the Board of Directors for the particular target achievement period. The purpose of the performance indicators is to improve the financial performance of the Company and the Group and to fulfil the requirements of effective and efficient risk management. The evaluation criteria include the performance of the key indicators of the Company and the whole Group (EBIT, net profit, net debt etc.) depending on the impact of the individual colleagues. Among the employees concerned, the decision-making body may decide to ad-hoc bonuses linked to individualized tasks and guarantee payment of part of the performance remuneration, irrespective of the realization of the indicators (guaranteed bonus). Remuneration used in this way must be agreed in advance and the method of the calculation and the actual payment shall be laid down in a separate agreement. Among the employees concerned, the employer may decide on the implementation of certain reimbursement elements as detailed in the employment agreements, in particular traveling abroad to home and accommodation in Hungary. The reimbursement paid in this way is taxed according to the applicable legislation. The maximum amount of the reimbursement shall be equal to EUR 40,000 per year. 3.2. Employee Share Ownership Programmes, Share-based Remuneration Within the framework of performance remuneration the Company measures and evaluates the individual performance of key employees, directors and heads of divisions with a well-structured incentive programme under the group ESOP scheme established pursuant to Act XLIV of 1992 on the Employee Share Ownership Programme (ESOP Act). On the basis of the authorisation granted in the General Meeting Resolution of 15 July 2016, the Board of Directors was nominated to establish the Waberer's Employee Share Ownership Programme

Organisation (ESOP Organisation) and to elaborate the various remuneration policies. The Board of Directors of the Company, as the body entitled to make decisions in the name of the founder of the ESOP Organisation, decided on the foundation of the ESOP Organisation and, within the framework of the individual remuneration programme, on the beneficiary employees and the issue of the financial instruments serving the purpose of the programme as well as involvement in the programme on the basis of the above principles. The principles described above and the conditions of the ESOP Act still apply to the performance indicators defined in the ESOP programme. The Board of Directors applies the share-based remuneration structure to employees in managerial positions also in addition to the ESOP programme described above, typically in foreign subsidiaries the taxation advantages of the programme cannot be enforced and where not all conditions described in the ESOP Act are fulfilled with the remuneration. The purpose of the allocation shares in the manner described above is typically an important event in the history of the Company and Group which entails a significant risk to marinating the continuity of operation and to the future profitable operation of Company and the Group. The management and key employees have a crucial role in managing these risks, and therefore the Board of Directors uses share-based remuneration in order to maintain their motivation and loyalty and strengthen owner's attitude. The share-based schemes are supplied from the own shares of the Company which are replenished by the Company according to the currently effective authorisation of the General Meeting. 4. Other benefits and social benefits The members of the governing and controlling bodies do not receive any other benefit. For the key employees and other employees in managerial positions the other benefits are established on the basis of Hungarian benchmarks, focusing on cost efficiency (e.g., vehicle for personal use, mobile phone, managerial insurance medical tests, etc.). The benefits described above are defined in internal regulations of the Company issued for the specific subjects. Approved by the Board of Directors of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting with its resolution no. 5/2021. (IV. 19.). Attachments Original document

