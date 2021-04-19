Waberer International : Resolutions of the General Meeting 04/19/2021 | 05:09pm EDT Send by mail :

RESOLUTIONS OF THE GENERAL MEETING excerpt from the Minutes of the Board of Directors pursuant to Government Decree 502/2020. (IX. 16.) acting in the capacity of the Annual General Meeting of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 1239 Budapest, Nagykőrösi út 351.) delivered on April 19, 2021 AGM Resolution 1/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting approves the 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), with a balance sheet total of EUR 498,961 thousand and a total comprehensive loss for the year of EUR 47,483 thousand. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 2/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting approves the 2020 Standalone Financial Statements of the Company prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), with a balance sheet total of EUR 235,238 thousand and a total comprehensive loss for the year of EUR 43,957 thousand. The loss of EUR 43,957 thousand stated in the Standalone Financial Statements for 2020 shall be deposited in the retained earnings of the Company in full amount. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 3/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting approves the Corporate Governance Report of the Company for the business year 2020. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 4/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby ascertains the appropriateness of the management activities of the Board of Directors members of the Company in the previous two business years and decides to grant the waiver from liability according to Clause 3:117 (1) of Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code to the members of the Board of Directors of the Company with respect to the business year 2019 and 2020. By granting the waiver from liability, the General Meeting 1 confirms that the members of the Board of Directors have performed the management of the Company by giving primacy to the interests of the Company. For Messires Csanád Dániel, Robert Alexander Ziegler, Robert Knorr and Alain Beyens the Board of Directors grants the waiver as described above. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 5/2021. (IV. 19.) For Mr. Gerard van Kesteren the Board of Directors grants the waiver as described in AGM Resolution 4/2021. (IV. 19.). The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with 2 affirmative, 0 negative and 1 abstention (Gerard van Kesteren). AGM Resolution 6/2021. (IV. 19.) For Mr. Péter Lakatos the Board of Directors grants the waiver as described in AGM Resolution 4/2021. (IV. 19.). The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with 2 affirmative, 0 negative and 1 abstention (dr. Péter Lakatos). AGM Resolution 7/2021. (IV. 19.) For Mr. Barna Erdélyi the Board of Directors grants the waiver as described in AGM Resolution 4/2021. (IV. 19.). The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with 2 affirmative, 0 negative and 1 abstention (Barna Erdélyi). AGM Resolution 8/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby approves the amended and consolidated text of the Remuneration Policy of WABERER'S Group. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 9/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby elects Mr. György Péter Wáberer (date of birth: 1 November 1956; mother's maiden name: Margit Páles; address: 1055 Budapest, Kossuth Lajos square 18. A staircase 2. floor 2.) to be member of the Board of Directors of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. for a definite period from 20 April 2021 to 31 May 2024. Provided that the Annual General Meeting in that year is held prior to 31 May than the assignment of the member of the Board of Directors lasts until the date thereof. 2 The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 10/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby approves that Mr. György Péter Wáberer as member of the Board of Directors of the Company based on his written commitment on disposal shall also have latest until 31 December 2021 an indirect qualified majority shareholding in SUPERNOVA INTERTRANS Kft. (registry number: 05-09-029451; seat: 3996 Füzér, Árpád út 2.), and in ACTIVE-LOG Kft. (registry number: 19-09-519527; seat: 8445 Csehbánya, Újtelep út 41.). The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 11/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby elects Mr. András Kovács (date of birth: 16 November 1975; mother's maiden name: Rozália Joó; address: 1026 Budapest, Törökvész lejtő 5/A.) to be member of the Board of Directors of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. for a definite period from 20 April 2021 to 31 May 2024. Provided that the Annual General Meeting in that year is held prior to 31 May than the assignment of the member of the Board of Directors lasts until the date thereof. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 12/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby elects Dr. Márk Czéh-Tóth (date of birth: 3 November, 1984; mother's maiden name: dr. Ilona Szűcs; address: 7624 Pécs, Bárány út 2.) to be member of the Board of Directors of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. for a definite period from 20 April 2021 to 31 May 2024. Provided that the Annual General Meeting in that year is held prior to 31 May than the assignment of the member of the Board of Directors lasts until the date thereof. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 13/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby acknowledges the resignation of Mr. Alain Beyens, which was dated 25 March 2021, and which shall take effect as of today. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 14/2021. (IV. 19.) 3 The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby resolves that the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors - which shall be newly established - shall receive no remuneration from the Company for their activity in the Board. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 15/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby elects dr. Norbert Szivek (date of birth: 11 April 1975; mother's maiden name: Gabriella Pálinkás; address: 1025 Budapest, Gábor Áron street 54/A) to be member of the Supervisory Board of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. for a definite period from 20 April 2021 to 31 May 2024. Provided that the Annual General Meeting in that year is held prior to 31 May than the assignment of the member of the Supervisory Board lasts until the date thereof. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 16/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby elects Dr. Attila Végh (date of birth: 10 January 1976.; mother's maiden name: Gyöngyi Zsédenyi; address: 1223 Budapest, Erdőhegy street 10.) to be member of the Supervisory Board of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. for a definite period from 20 April 2021 to 31 May 2024. Provided that the Annual General Meeting in that year is held prior to 31 May than the assignment of the member of the Supervisory Board lasts until the date thereof. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 17/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby elects Mr. David William Moffat Thompson (date of birth: 14 February 1950.; mother's maiden name: Vida Fairrie Sloan; address: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy road 92-94. 3. floor 7.) to be member of the Supervisory Board of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. for a definite period from 20 April 2021 to 31 May 2024. Provided that the Annual General Meeting in that year is held prior to 31 May than the assignment of the member of the Supervisory Board lasts until the date thereof. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 18/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby elects Mr. Ferenc Mike (date of birth: 2 November 1967.; mother's maiden name: Erzsébet Jenő; address: 5530 Vésztő, Kossuth Lajos street 38.) to 4 be member of the Supervisory Board of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. for a definite period from 20 April 2021 to 31 May 2024. Provided that the Annual General Meeting in that year is held prior to 31 May than the assignment of the member of the Supervisory Board lasts until the date thereof. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 19/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby elects Mr. Sándor Székely (date of birth: 15 February 1960.; mother's maiden name: Margit Kelemen; address: 1041 Budapest, Erzsébet sreet 39. 3. floor 13.) to be member of the Supervisory Board (employee delegate) of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. for a definite period from 20 April 2021 to 31 May 2024. Provided that the Annual General Meeting in that year is held prior to 31 May than the assignment of the member of the Supervisory Board lasts until the date thereof. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 20/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby elects Mrs. Kazuska Mária Szalainé (date of birth: 10 May 1963; mother's maiden name: Erzsébet Sárközi; address: 2360 Gyál, Bocskai street 6. 1.) to be member of the Supervisory Board (employee delegate) of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. for a definite period from 20 April 2021 to 31 May 2024. Provided that the Annual General Meeting in that year is held prior to 31 May than the assignment of the member of the Supervisory Board lasts until the date thereof. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 21/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby resolves that the Company shall pay remuneration up to a monthly gross amount of HUF 300,000 to the Members of the newly established Supervisory Board, and up to a monthly gross amount of HUF 450,000 to the Chairman of the newly established Supervisory Board. The Board of Directors adopted this resolution with unanimous votes (3 affirmative, 0 negative and 0 abstentions). AGM Resolution 22/2021. (IV. 19.) The Board of Directors pursuant to the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.) acting in the capacity of the General Meeting hereby elects Mr. David William Moffat Thompson urat (date of birth: 14 February 1950.; mother's maiden name: Vida Fairrie Sloan; address: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy road 92-94. 3. floor 7.) to be member of the Audit Committee of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. for a definite period from 20 April 2021 to 31 May 2024. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 