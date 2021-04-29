Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Börse Stuttgart
  5. Waberer's International Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3WB   HU0000120720

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.

(3WB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Börse Stuttgart - 04/29 03:25:34 am
5.28 EUR   -1.49%
03:35aWABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Standalone Annual Report - 2020
PU
03:35aWABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Standalone Annual Report
PU
04/23WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : General Meeting - Minutes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waberer International : Standalone Annual Report

04/29/2021 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Standalone Annual Report - 2020

Budapest, 29 April 2021 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: Waberer's) hereby announces that the audited Standalone Annual Report for business year 2020 was approved by the Annual General Meeting that is presented in the current document.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Waberer's International Nyrt. published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.
03:35aWABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Standalone Annual Report - 2020
PU
03:35aWABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Standalone Annual Report
PU
04/23WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : General Meeting - Minutes
PU
04/23WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Éves Közgyűlés - Jegyzőkönyv
PU
04/22WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Annual Report - 2020
PU
04/19WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Resolutions of the General Meeting
PU
04/19WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Corporate Governance Report for the period 1 January 20..
PU
04/19WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Remuneration policy of Waberer's Group
PU
04/12WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Consolidated financial report
PU
04/09WABERER INTERNATIONAL  : Submission of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyilvánosan M$..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 586 M 711 M 711 M
Net income 2021 4,00 M 4,85 M 4,85 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 93,7 M 113 M 114 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Waberer's International Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Ziegler Chief Executive Officer
Barna Erdélyi Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Gábor Béla Nagy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zoltán György Bodnár Member-Supervisory Board
Philip Antony Marshall Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT.5.93%113
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.32.37%29 828
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.24.14%17 850
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.60.19%7 916
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.25.31%6 481
SAIA, INC.29.37%6 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ