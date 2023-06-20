PRESS RELEASE

Waberer's has modernized its fleet: the average age of the Hungarian fleet has fallen below

2.5 years

Budapest, 20 June 2023 - Waberer's Group has reached its strategic goal of reducing the average age of its fleet in its Hungary-based operation of International Transportation Segment to below 2.5 years. In the recent years, the Group has replaced a significant proportion of its trucks in order to provide its customers high quality, value-added and greener service. The modernization also serves the goal of operating Waberer's Group fleet on a cost efficient and sustainable way.

As Europe's leading own fleet road transportation operator, Waberer's Group has set the target in 2020 to significantly modernize its fleet, reducing the average age of the trucks to 2 - 2.5 years range, making it more efficient and greener. The company, which is listed in the Premium segment of the Budapest Stock Exchange, has now reached its target, having reduced the average age of its tractors in the Hungary based operation of International Transportation Segment (ITS) to 2.3 years. The average age of the entire international segment (including the Polish subsidiary, LINK) has also

significantly decreased to 2.1 years, while the average age of the Regional Contract Logistics (RCL) segment's vehicles (tractors, trucks, vans) has decreased to 2.5 years. Barna Erdélyi, member of the Board of Directors of Waberer's International, said that one of the goals of the modernization of the tractor and trailer fleet is to operate more cost-effectively and sustainably, and to serve customers at even higher quality level with value added services and last but not least, greener. He highlighted that sustainability in the company's life is served by the simultaneous use of both the most advanced diesel technology and alternative powertrains, as well as a more active role in intermodal transport. Barna Erdélyi explained that the international fleet of the Waberer's Group consists of more than 2,100 vehicles, of which about 1,700 are under Hungarian management and about 400 under the supervision of the Polish subsidiary, while the number of domestic vehicles is close to 800. He pointed out that from now on, about a quarter of the vehicles in the ITS segment will be replaced every year, and the aim is to continuously renew and modernize the trailer fleet, too. Most recently, 45 three-axle and 5 two-axle Berger trailers have been put into service for both local and international transport. These vehicles with lower weights and higher load capacity help to reduce fuel consumption, allowing more efficient transportation with lower emission levels.

Waberer's Group

The Waberer's Group is Europe's leading own fleet road transportation company and market leader in Hungary in the complex logistics segment. The Group also has a strong position in the vehicle and transportation related insurance services market in Hungary. Waberer's operates a modern fleet of 2,800 trucks and manages nearly 250,000 square metres of modern warehousing, the largest logistics capacity in the region.

The shares of the company, which has 75 years of experience, have been listed in the Premium segment of the Budapest Stock Exchange since 2017 and are also included in the BUX and BUMIX indexes. As part of its social responsibility, Waberer's Group supports professional foundations, health, cultural and sports organizations and is committed to reducing its ecological footprint. The Group also includes Waberer's International Plc, WSZL Kft, Wáberer Hungária Biztosító and Link S.p. z o.o. from Poland. www.waberers.com