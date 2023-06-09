Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wacker Chemie AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCH   DE000WCH8881

WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:20:09 2023-06-09 am EDT
117.18 EUR   -3.92%
05:50aBarclays lowers target for Wacker Chemie to 193 euros - 'Overweight'
DP
02:29aWACKER CHEMIE AG : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/24Wacker Chemie : Completes Capacity Expansion for Dispersions and Powders in Nanjing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays lowers target for Wacker Chemie to 193 euros - 'Overweight'

06/09/2023 | 05:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British investment bank Barclays cut its price target for Wacker Chemie to 193 euros from 202 euros, but kept its rating at "overweight." The shares are caught between cyclical headwinds and structural potential, analyst Sebastian Satz wrote in a research note issued Friday. Wacker is currently one of the most short sold stocks in the European chemicals sector, the expert said. He cut his operating earnings (Ebitda) estimate for 2023 and is now 15 percent below consensus. However, despite all the risks to annual targets, he considers the overall risk/reward ratio to be attractive./ag/mis

Publication of the original study: 08.06.2023 / 20:22 / GMT

First disclosure of the original study: 09.06.2023 / 04:10 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 138 M 7 691 M 7 691 M
Net income 2023 553 M 596 M 596 M
Net cash 2023 105 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 4,34%
Capitalization 6 058 M 6 528 M 6 528 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 15 725
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart WACKER CHEMIE AG
Duration : Period :
Wacker Chemie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER CHEMIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 121,95 €
Average target price 161,19 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Hartel President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Alexander Wacker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Biebl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Kortüm Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG2.14%6 528
BOROUGE PLC2.77%21 275
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)4.77%3 714
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.35.63%2 355
ELKEM ASA-23.41%1 575
NOLATO AB (PUBL)-1.56%1 342
