Barclays lowers target for Wacker Chemie to 193 euros - 'Overweight'

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British investment bank Barclays cut its price target for Wacker Chemie to 193 euros from 202 euros, but kept its rating at "overweight." The shares are caught between cyclical headwinds and structural potential, analyst Sebastian Satz wrote in a research note issued Friday. Wacker is currently one of the most short sold stocks in the European chemicals sector, the expert said. He cut his operating earnings (Ebitda) estimate for 2023 and is now 15 percent below consensus. However, despite all the risks to annual targets, he considers the overall risk/reward ratio to be attractive./ag/mis

