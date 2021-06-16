Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wacker Chemie AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCH   DE000WCH8881

WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/16 11:30:00 am
136.825 EUR   -1.39%
11:26aWACKER CHEMIE  : Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021
PU
11:12aDGAP-ADHOC  : Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021
DJ
06/10WACKER CHEMIE AG  : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-Adhoc : Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021

06/16/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Change in Forecast 
Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021 
16-Jun-2021 / 17:10 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Disclosure of Insider Information as per 
Article 17 of MAR 
Wacker Chemie AG / Forecast Change 
WACKER Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021 
Munich, June 16, 2021, 16.30 p.m. CEST - Following the sustained positive performance of its business, Wacker Chemie AG 
("WACKER") is raising its full-year guidance for sales and EBITDA. The company now expects full-year 2021 sales of 
around EUR5.5 billion (2020: EUR4.69 billion). Previously, WACKER had assumed sales growth in the low double-digit 
percentage range. Group EBITDA for 2021 is expected to be between EUR900 million and EUR1.1 billion. Previously, WACKER had 
expected EBITDA to rise by 15 to 25 percent year-on-year (EUR666 million). For Q2 2021, WACKER expects sales of around 
EUR1.5 billion and EBITDA between EUR300 million and EUR350 million. 
The ongoing positive development of polysilicon prices and the continuously strong demand in WACKER's chemical business 
are the reasons for the higher expectations. At the same time, however, higher raw material prices and negative 
currency effects are expected to weigh on EBITDA with more than EUR300 million (previous forecast: more than EUR200 
million). The current forecast takes this development into account. 
Issuer and Contact 
Wacker Chemie AG 
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4 
81737 Munich, Germany 
Investor Relations 
Joerg Hoffmann 
Tel. +49 89 6279 1633 
Fax: +49 89 6279-1179 
investor.relations@wacker.com 
www.wacker.com 
Additional Information 
ISIN: DE000WCH8881 
WKN: WCH888 
Deutsche Boerse: WCH 
Ticker, Bloomberg: CHM/WCH:GR 
Ticker, Reuters: CHE/WCHG.DE 
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), Official Market (Prime Standard) 
Disclaimer 
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of WACKER's Executive Board. 
Although we assume the expectations in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee they will 
prove to be correct. The assumptions may harbor risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual figures to differ 
considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include, among other 
things, changes in the economic and business environment, variations in exchange and interest rates, the introduction 
of competing products, lack of acceptance for new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. WACKER does 
not plan to update its forward-looking statements, nor does it assume the obligation to do so. 
This document includes supplemental financial measures (not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting 
framework) that are or may be alternative performance measures (APM). These supplemental financial measures should not 
be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of WACKER's net assets and financial positions or results of 
operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial 
Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate 
them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2020 of Wacker Chemie AG 
which is available for download under www.wacker.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Wacker Chemie AG 
              Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4 
              81737 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        0049-89-6279-1633 
Fax:          0049-89-6279-2933 
E-mail:       investor.relations@wacker.com 
Internet:     www.wacker.com 
ISIN:         DE000WCH8881 
WKN:          WCH888 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1208835 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1208835 16-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208835&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 11:11 ET (15:11 GMT)

All news about WACKER CHEMIE AG
11:26aWACKER CHEMIE  : Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021
PU
11:12aDGAP-ADHOC  : Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021
DJ
06/10WACKER CHEMIE AG  : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/09WACKER CHEMIE AG  : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
06/08WACKER CHEMIE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment report..
EQ
06/02WACKER CHEMIE AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/02WACKER CHEMIE  : will Manufacture Upstream Products for Building-Protection Agen..
PU
06/01WACKER CHEMIE  : Unveils Highly Effective Silicone Emulsion for Hair Conditioner..
PU
05/26WACKER CHEMIE AG  : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/19WACKER CHEMIE AG  : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 363 M 6 500 M 6 500 M
Net income 2021 761 M 922 M 922 M
Net cash 2021 923 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,65x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 6 893 M 8 359 M 8 354 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 14 283
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart WACKER CHEMIE AG
Duration : Period :
Wacker Chemie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER CHEMIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 135,63 €
Last Close Price 138,75 €
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Hartel President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Alexander Wacker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Biebl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Kortüm Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG18.84%8 359
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)18.07%4 296
NOLATO AB (PUBL)4.99%2 820
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.-0.97%2 707
SHANDONG HEAD CO.,LTD.145.22%2 644
ELKEM ASA5.00%2 284