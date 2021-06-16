DGAP-Adhoc : Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Change in Forecast Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021 16-Jun-2021 / 17:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosure of Insider Information as per Article 17 of MAR Wacker Chemie AG / Forecast Change WACKER Raises its Forecast for Fiscal Year 2021 Munich, June 16, 2021, 16.30 p.m. CEST - Following the sustained positive performance of its business, Wacker Chemie AG ("WACKER") is raising its full-year guidance for sales and EBITDA. The company now expects full-year 2021 sales of around EUR5.5 billion (2020: EUR4.69 billion). Previously, WACKER had assumed sales growth in the low double-digit percentage range. Group EBITDA for 2021 is expected to be between EUR900 million and EUR1.1 billion. Previously, WACKER had expected EBITDA to rise by 15 to 25 percent year-on-year (EUR666 million). For Q2 2021, WACKER expects sales of around EUR1.5 billion and EBITDA between EUR300 million and EUR350 million. The ongoing positive development of polysilicon prices and the continuously strong demand in WACKER's chemical business are the reasons for the higher expectations. At the same time, however, higher raw material prices and negative currency effects are expected to weigh on EBITDA with more than EUR300 million (previous forecast: more than EUR200 million). The current forecast takes this development into account. Issuer and Contact Wacker Chemie AG Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4 81737 Munich, Germany Investor Relations Joerg Hoffmann Tel. +49 89 6279 1633 Fax: +49 89 6279-1179 investor.relations@wacker.com www.wacker.com Additional Information ISIN: DE000WCH8881 WKN: WCH888 Deutsche Boerse: WCH Ticker, Bloomberg: CHM/WCH:GR Ticker, Reuters: CHE/WCHG.DE Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), Official Market (Prime Standard) Disclaimer This publication contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of WACKER's Executive Board. Although we assume the expectations in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee they will prove to be correct. The assumptions may harbor risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include, among other things, changes in the economic and business environment, variations in exchange and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance for new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. WACKER does not plan to update its forward-looking statements, nor does it assume the obligation to do so. This document includes supplemental financial measures (not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework) that are or may be alternative performance measures (APM). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of WACKER's net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2020 of Wacker Chemie AG which is available for download under www.wacker.com. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Wacker Chemie AG Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4 81737 München Germany Phone: 0049-89-6279-1633 Fax: 0049-89-6279-2933 E-mail: investor.relations@wacker.com Internet: www.wacker.com ISIN: DE000WCH8881 WKN: WCH888 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1208835 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

