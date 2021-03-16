Log in
WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
PRESS RELEASE : Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Expects -2-

03/16/2021
of EUR99.4 million. Calculated in relation to WACKER's average share price in 2020, the dividend yield is 2.9 percent. 
Outlook 
Economic analysts expect that economic output will start to rise again in all regions of the world in 2021. Downside 
risks stem predominantly from the coronavirus pandemic, but also from the unresolved trade conflict between the USA and 
China, and the repercussions of Brexit. 
For its chemical business, WACKER sees good opportunities to continue growing its sales this year. WACKER SILICONES and 
WACKER POLYMERS expect sales to climb by a mid-single-digit percentage. At WACKER BIOSOLUTIONS, sales are likely to 
grow by a low-double-digit percentage. 
WACKER SILICONES' EBITDA and EBITDA margin are both projected to be slightly higher than last year. Somewhat higher 
raw-material prices will slow earnings. WACKER POLYMERS expects its EBITDA to be markedly lower year over year due to 
substantially higher raw-material prices. The EBITDA margin should be lower, too, at between 15 and 18 percent. 
Recently, raw-material prices have risen again steeply due to production outages. As a result, it will become 
increasingly difficult to reach the lower end of this range. WACKER BIOSOLUTIONS expects to post slightly higher EBITDA 
year over year and an EBITDA margin on par with last year. 
For its polysilicon business, WACKER forecasts that the division's sales will increase by a mid-single-digit percentage 
in 2021, driven by an improved product mix and slightly higher volumes. Average prices for polysilicon will not 
decrease. As solar-sector volumes and prices have climbed steeply in recent weeks, sales might even rise by a 
low-double-digit percentage. The division expects EBITDA to be clearly positive and markedly above last year's figure. 
The EBITDA margin should climb significantly. 
At the Group level, WACKER expects sales to climb by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2021. EBITDA is likely to be 10 
to 20 percent higher than last year. Markedly higher raw-material costs and negative exchange-rate effects will slow 
EBITDA by more than EUR100 million. The EBITDA margin should increase slightly. At some EUR350 million, capital 
expenditures will rise substantially year over year. They will remain below depreciation and amortization, though, 
which will be about EUR400 million and thus on par with last year. WACKER expects the Group's net income to increase 
significantly. Net cash flow should be clearly positive, but substantially lower than last year. Net financial debt 
will decline further, given the positive net cash flow, and WACKER expects net financial assets to be in slightly 
positive territory as of year-end 2021. 
Information for editorial offices: The 2020 Annual Report is available for download on the WACKER website 
(www.wacker.com) under Investor Relations. 
In the interest of health and safety, Wacker Chemie AG's Annual Press Conference will be a virtual event this year. You 
can follow the event online starting 10:30 via the following link: 
www.wacker.com/press 
 
Key Figures for the WACKER Group 
 
                                                             Change 
EUR million                                      2020     2019   in % 
Results?/?Return 
Sales                                       4,692.2  4,927.6   -4.8 
EBITDA^1                                      666.3    783.4  -14.9 
EBITDA margin^2 (%)                            14.2     15.9  -10.7 
EBIT^3                                        262.8   -536.3   n.a. 
EBIT margin^2 (%)                               5.6    -10.9   n.a. 
 
Financial result                              -44.9    -54.9  -18.2 
Income before income taxes                    217.9   -591.2   n.a. 
Net result for the year                       202.3   -629.6   n.a. 
Earnings per share (EUR)                         3.81   -12.94   n.a. 
ROCE (%)                                        5.6    -11.3   n.a. 
 
Financial Position?/?Cash Flows 
Total assets                                6,950.5  6,491.0    7.1 
Equity                                      1,691.8  2,029.0  -16.6 
Equity ratio (%)                               24.3     31.3  -22.1 
Financing liabilities                       1,405.5  1,258.9   11.6 
Net financial debt^ 4                          67.5    713.7  -90.5 
Capital expenditures^5                        224.4    379.5  -40.9 
Depreciation, amortization and impairments   -403.5 -1,319.7  -69.4 
Net cash flow^6                               697.7    184.4   >100 
 
Research and Development 
Research and development expenses             156.6    173.3   -9.6 
 
Employees 
Personnel expenses                          1,329.4  1,253.8    6.0 
Employees (December 31, number)              14,283   14,658   -2.6

^1 EBITDA is EBIT before depreciation and amortization.

^2 Margins are calculated based on sales.

^3 EBIT is the result from continuing operations for the period before interest result and other financial result, and income taxes.

^4 Sum of cash and cash equivalents, noncurrent and current securities, and noncurrent and current financial liabilities.

^5 Intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, investment property, excluding right-of-use assets.

^6 Sum of cash flow from operating activities and cash flow from long-term investing activities (before securities).

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of WACKER's Executive Board. Although we assume the expectations in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee they will prove to be correct. The assumptions may harbor risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include, among other things, changes in the economic and business environment, variations in exchange and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance for new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. WACKER does not plan to update its forward-looking statements, nor does it assume the obligation to do so.

For further information, please contact: Wacker Chemie AG Media Relations & Information Christof Bachmair Tel. +49 89 6279-1830 christof.bachmair@wacker.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Wacker Chemie AG 
              Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4 
              81737 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        0049-89-6279-1633 
Fax:          0049-89-6279-2933 
E-mail:       investor.relations@wacker.com 
Internet:     www.wacker.com 
ISIN:         DE000WCH8881 
WKN:          WCH888 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1175615 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1175615 2021-03-16

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ