PRESS RELEASE : Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Expects Sales Growth and Substantially Higher Earnings in 2021

AT EUR4.69 BILLION, SALES IN 2020 DOWN 5 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, WITH EBITDA FALLING 15 PERCENT TO EUR666 MILLION . NET INCOME REACHES EUR202 MILLION . DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR2.00 PER SHARE EQUIVALENT TO A PAYOUT OF EUR99 MILLION . WACKER EXPECTS SALES TO GROW BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE IN 2021 . EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE 10 TO 20 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR . NET CASH FLOW PROJECTED TO BE CLEARLY POSITIVE AGAIN IN 2021, BUT SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW LAST YEAR . GROUP NET INCOME SET TO RISE MARKEDLY Munich, March 16, 2021 - As already reported, Wacker Chemie AG's total sales for 2020 did not quite match the prior-year level due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. On presenting its annual report today, the Munich-based chemical company announced that Group sales came in at EUR4.69 billion in 2020 (2019: EUR4.93 billion), down 5 percent year over year. Sales contracted sharply, especially in Q2 2020. Although WACKER regained some ground in Q3 and Q4, supported mainly by robust construction and polysilicon demand, it did not fully make up for that sales slump. In addition to prices and volumes that were generally lower year over year, product-mix and exchange-rate effects also slowed WACKER's sales. In 2020, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled EUR666.3 million (2019: EUR783.4 million). That was 15 percent less than the year before and corresponded to an EBITDA margin of 14.2 percent (2019: 15.9 percent). The decline was chiefly due to a special payment received in 2019. That year WACKER had booked, under cost of goods sold, EUR112.5 million in insurance compensation for the damage incurred following the incident at the Charleston (USA) plant in 2017. Adjusted for this amount, the year-over-year decline in EBITDA was 1 percent. Group EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) totaled EUR262.8 million in the reporting year (2019: EUR-536.3 million). The EBIT margin was 5.6 percent (2019: -10.9 percent). This strong year-over-year rise stemmed primarily from an impairment charge of EUR760.0 million that WACKER recognized on the carrying amount of its polysilicon production facilities in 2019. In 2020, depreciation and amortization totaled EUR403.5 million (2019: EUR1.32 billion). The net result for 2020 was EUR202.3 million (2019: EUR-629.6 million). Despite the ongoing risks and negative impacts associated with the pandemic, WACKER expects to post growth in 2021. The company aims to lift its sales by a mid-single-digit percentage, primarily due to volume growth. The Group's EBITDA is likely to rise 10 to 20 percent compared with 2020. Savings in personnel and non-personnel costs achieved under the company's ongoing efficiency programs will have a favorable effect on earnings. On the other hand, higher raw-material costs and negative exchange-rate effects are likely to slow EBITDA by more than EUR100 million. Group net income will be substantially above last year's figure. During the first two months of the current year, WACKER's business remained on a dynamic trajectory. Demand is robust across all business divisions, with Group sales and EBITDA both clearly higher than last year. Overall, WACKER expects to post Group sales of almost EUR1.3 billion in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: EUR1.20 billion). Group EBITDA for Q1 2021 is likely to be substantially above last year's level (EUR174.1 million), benefiting mainly from strong demand for polysilicon and construction-sector products, and from generally lower production costs. "Although we are suitably cautious about the coronavirus situation, we have entered 2021 with optimism," said CEO Rudolf Staudigl in Munich on Tuesday. "We expect our chemical business to perform well during the rest of the year. We expect to see volume growth and positive product-mix effects for chemicals. In our polysilicon business, we also forecast somewhat higher volumes and a better product mix. Annual average polysilicon prices are unlikely to drop below 2020 levels." Expanding on the outlook for 2021, Staudigl spoke about the ongoing efficiency program that WACKER launched in late 2019. In his words, non-personnel cost savings had already improved last year's earnings by more than EUR50 million. On the other hand, efficiency-related restructuring expenses of EUR48.9 million had lowered earnings. According to Staudigl, in the current year the company already expects to see non-personnel cost savings of over EUR100 million, as well as a noticeable reduction in personnel costs. Overall, WACKER intends to achieve annual savings of about EUR250 million as from the end of 2022 by reducing non-personnel costs and cutting around 1,200 jobs in WACKER's administrative departments and in the divisions' non-operational functions. Capital Expenditures In 2020, the Group's capital expenditures amounted to EUR224.4 million (2019: EUR379.5 million), down 41 percent year over year. Investment activities last year continued to focus on capacity expansion at WACKER's chemical divisions. A new dispersion reactor came on stream at the Ulsan site in South Korea. In Nanjing, China, WACKER is currently building another new dispersion reactor as well as a spray dryer for dispersible polymer powder. These new facilities are scheduled to go on stream in the second half of 2022. At its site in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the company invested in the expansion of its vaccine production capacity and in facilities to produce biopharmaceuticals. At this site, WACKER will produce the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Tübingen-based CureVac as soon as the vaccine has been approved. From mid-2021 onward, WACKER plans to manufacture more than 100 million doses of this vaccine annually in Amsterdam. WACKER also invested in several small- and medium-scale projects for intermediates and downstream products, and in infrastructure measures at its sites in Burghausen and Nünchritz. Employees The number of Group employees declined by around 375 in 2020. As of December 31, 2020, WACKER had 14,283 employees worldwide (Dec. 31, 2019: 14,658), thereof 10,096 at its German sites (2019: 10,356) and 4,187 its international sites (2019: 4,302). Net Cash Flow, Net Financial Debt and Equity Ratio WACKER's net cash flow totaled EUR697.7 million in 2020, nearly four times higher than in 2019 (EUR184.4 million). Factors prompting this strong rise included a marked reduction in current assets and lower capital expenditures. A special payment into the Wacker Chemie VVaG pension fund had the opposite effect, reducing net cash flow by EUR73.4 million. The Group's net financial debt fell substantially versus the prior year, totaling EUR67.5 million as of December 31, 2020 (Dec. 31, 2019: EUR713.7 million). WACKER's total assets amounted to EUR6.95 billion as of December 31, 2020 (Dec. 31, 2019: EUR6.49 billion), up 7 percent. The largest changes related to liquid assets. Due to higher cash inflows from operating activities and to additional bank loans raised, WACKER recognized liquid assets of EUR1.34 billion as of December 31, 2020 (Dec. 31, 2019: EUR545.2 million). On the equity and liabilities side, Group equity contracted markedly because pension provisions rose amid lower discount rates. As of the reporting date, equity amounted to EUR1.69 billion (Dec. 31, 2019: EUR2.03 billion). The corresponding equity ratio was 24.3 percent (Dec. 31, 2019: 31.3 percent). To counteract a further rise in pension obligations due to the European Central Bank's continued zero-interest policy, WACKER is currently working on a fundamental overhaul of its retirement benefits system. Business Divisions In 2020, WACKER SILICONES' sales declined by 9 percent to EUR2.24 billion (2019: EUR2.45 billion). The drop was attributable to lower prices for standard silicones, to reduced volumes and to exchange-rate effects. EBITDA decreased year over year as well, falling 19 percent to EUR387.8 million (2019: EUR478.5 million). Sales at WACKER POLYMERS fell slightly in 2020, contracting 1 percent to EUR1.30 billion (2019: EUR1.32 billion) due to price declines and negative exchange-rate effects. EBITDA of EUR270.5 million was 39 percent above the year-earlier level (2019: EUR194.2 million), with positive effects coming from improvements in the cost of goods sold and a year-over-year decline in raw-material prices. WACKER BIOSOLUTIONS lifted its sales by 1 percent in 2020 to EUR246.1 million (2019: EUR243.0 million), mainly due to volume growth in biopharmaceuticals and cyclodextrins. EBITDA of EUR38.1 million (2019: EUR31.1 million) was up 23 percent versus the year before because of volume growth and an improved cost structure. At WACKER POLYSILICON, sales grew 2 percent in 2020, coming in at EUR792.2 million (2019: EUR780.0 million). The chief reasons for this increase were volume growth and a better product mix. At EUR4.7 million, EBITDA was down 92 percent (2019: EUR56.9 million). However, adjusted EBITDA - which excludes the special income of EUR112.5 million in insurance compensation booked in 2019 for the Charleston incident - increased by EUR60.3 million. Further improvements in the cost of goods sold were the main positive factor here. Proposal on Appropriation of Profits In 2020, Wacker Chemie AG posted a retained profit of EUR1,198.6 million under German Commercial Code accounting rules. The Executive and Supervisory Boards will propose a dividend of EUR2.00 per share at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Based on the number of shares entitled to dividends as of December 31, 2020, the cash dividend corresponds to a payout

