LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wafer manufacturer Siltronic wants to continue to benefit from megatrends such as digitalization and electromobility in the coming years. Sales are expected to rise to more than 2.2 billion euros by 2028, which would be an increase of over 40 percent based on the forecast for 2023, the company announced on Thursday in London at a capital market day. Wacker Chemie 's investment also aims to benefit greatly from the new plant in Singapore. Siltronic's management is aiming for a high 30 percent profit margin before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA margin) by 2028. By comparison, the target for 2023 is 28 to 30 percent.

However, Siltronic CEO Michael Heckmeier is cautious about the coming year 2024. At least the first half of the year will probably still be burdened by high inventories held by chip manufacturers and their customers, he added. In addition, the start-up costs of the new production site in Singapore will have a negative impact on profit margins. The chip industry, which is very cyclical overall, has been suffering from customers reducing their inventories for months./mis/jha/