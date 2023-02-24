Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wacker Chemie AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCH   DE000WCH8881

WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:12:15 2023-02-24 am EST
152.80 EUR   -4.05%
10:29aSiltronic buckles after disappointing outlook
DP
09:06aChip slump: Siltronic expects significant business losses - share price falls
DP
08:10aChip industry slump makes Siltronic cautious - expects significant losses
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siltronic buckles after disappointing outlook

02/24/2023 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares in Siltronic on Friday lost all the gains they had accumulated since the beginning of the year in one fell swoop. After the chip industry supplier announced expectations of significant business losses, the shares slumped 10.6 percent to 66.90 euros by the afternoon, falling to their November level. This made them by far the weakest stock in the MDax mid-cap index, which lost around 1 percent.

Siltronic expects significantly lower profits and operating earnings in 2023 due to weaker demand. Chipmakers such as Intel, AMD and the world's largest contract manufacturer TSMC are currently feeling the shrinkage of the PC market, and many consumers are also becoming more cautious when buying consumer electronics due to high inflation and economic concerns.

In addition, during the chip shortages of the past two years, companies from many industries often ordered twice in order to be supplied at all. Now that many supply chains have returned to normal and many people are reluctant to buy, they and some chip manufacturers are likely to be sitting on full stocks. These inventories are now likely to be reduced before customers order new silicon wafers from Wacker Chemie 's shareholding. The latter's shares lost 3.6 percent after a recent good run.

In addition, costs at Siltronic rose due to inflation. Sales and operating profit margin before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are therefore likely to be significantly below the figures for 2022. Analysts had expected a better development on average so far.

One stock market participant pointed out that the company had recently expressed optimism about the opening quarter with its preliminary figures for the fourth quarter. The market is now correspondingly disappointed.

The expert Constantin Hesse of the analysis house Jefferies wrote, the outlook of the wafer manufacturer disappoints. The market expectations could fall by about a quarter. However, the low valuation should limit the downside potential for the shares.

The chart-technical picture has darkened further after the price slide at the end of the week. After the shares had already fallen below important short- and medium-term support lines, they now sank well below the 200-day average line. This describes the long-term trend./la/jsl/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -2.44% 24.9725 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
MDAX -1.11% 28387.25 Delayed Quote.14.29%
SILTRONIC AG -8.48% 68.25 Delayed Quote.9.83%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 2.17% 518 End-of-day quote.15.50%
WACKER CHEMIE AG -4.08% 152.9 Delayed Quote.33.38%
All news about WACKER CHEMIE AG
10:29aSiltronic buckles after disappointing outlook
DP
09:06aChip slump: Siltronic expects significant business losses - share price falls
DP
08:10aChip industry slump makes Siltronic cautious - expects significant losses
DP
02/22Morgan Stanley upgrades Wacker Chemie to 'Overweight'.
DP
02/22Wacker Chemie firm - Analysts: Profiteer from the energy t..
DP
02/22WACKER CHEMIE AG : Morgan Stanley raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
02/22Wacker Chemie in demand - Morgan Stanley backs solar
DP
02/22WACKER CHEMIE AG : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/08WACKER CHEMIE AG : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
02/02WACKER CHEMIE AG : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WACKER CHEMIE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 216 M 8 703 M 8 703 M
Net income 2022 1 211 M 1 282 M 1 282 M
Net cash 2022 853 M 904 M 904 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,43x
Yield 2022 6,86%
Capitalization 7 911 M 8 381 M 8 381 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 15 476
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart WACKER CHEMIE AG
Duration : Period :
Wacker Chemie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER CHEMIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 159,25 €
Average target price 160,06 €
Spread / Average Target 0,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Hartel President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Alexander Wacker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Biebl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Kortüm Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG33.38%8 381
BOROUGE PLC0.00%20 702
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)2.07%3 743
ELKEM ASA7.90%2 339
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.19.70%2 142
NOLATO AB (PUBL)-6.22%1 323