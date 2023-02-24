Siltronic buckles after disappointing outlook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares in Siltronic on Friday lost all the gains they had accumulated since the beginning of the year in one fell swoop. After the chip industry supplier announced expectations of significant business losses, the shares slumped 10.6 percent to 66.90 euros by the afternoon, falling to their November level. This made them by far the weakest stock in the MDax mid-cap index, which lost around 1 percent.

Siltronic expects significantly lower profits and operating earnings in 2023 due to weaker demand. Chipmakers such as Intel, AMD and the world's largest contract manufacturer TSMC are currently feeling the shrinkage of the PC market, and many consumers are also becoming more cautious when buying consumer electronics due to high inflation and economic concerns.

In addition, during the chip shortages of the past two years, companies from many industries often ordered twice in order to be supplied at all. Now that many supply chains have returned to normal and many people are reluctant to buy, they and some chip manufacturers are likely to be sitting on full stocks. These inventories are now likely to be reduced before customers order new silicon wafers from Wacker Chemie 's shareholding. The latter's shares lost 3.6 percent after a recent good run.

In addition, costs at Siltronic rose due to inflation. Sales and operating profit margin before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are therefore likely to be significantly below the figures for 2022. Analysts had expected a better development on average so far.

One stock market participant pointed out that the company had recently expressed optimism about the opening quarter with its preliminary figures for the fourth quarter. The market is now correspondingly disappointed.

The expert Constantin Hesse of the analysis house Jefferies wrote, the outlook of the wafer manufacturer disappoints. The market expectations could fall by about a quarter. However, the low valuation should limit the downside potential for the shares.

The chart-technical picture has darkened further after the price slide at the end of the week. After the shares had already fallen below important short- and medium-term support lines, they now sank well below the 200-day average line. This describes the long-term trend./la/jsl/he