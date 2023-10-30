ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Major Swiss bank UBS cut its price target for Wacker Chemie to 130 euros from 155 euros, but left its rating at "buy". He lowered his operating earnings (Ebitda) forecasts after the specialty chemicals group's quarterly results, analyst Samuel Perry wrote in a research note Monday. However, the low level of debt offers financial protection and enables growth investments, which should help the medium-term sales recovery, he said, explaining the unchanged investment vote./gl/edh

Publication of the original study: 29.10.2023 / 17:36 / GMT First disclosure of the original study: 29.10.2023 / 17:36 / GMT

