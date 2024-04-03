ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - The major Swiss bank UBS has raised its target price for Wacker Chemie from 130 to 137 euros and left its rating at "Buy". In view of improving demand trends, the specialty chemicals group's annual outlook for 2024 appears conservative, analyst Samuel Perry wrote in a study published on Wednesday. Looking at the first quarter, however, the market expectations still appear somewhat too high. The expert raised his forecasts for the operating result (EBITDA) for 2024 and 2025./edh/mis

