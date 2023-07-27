WACKER CHEMIE AG : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
Today at 09:47 am
In a research note published by Peter Spengler, DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating to the stock.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10:08:04 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|139.80 EUR
|+2.57%
|-0.04%
|+17.38%
