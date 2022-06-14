Log in
    WCH   DE000WCH8881

WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:35 2022-06-14 am EDT
167.55 EUR   +2.79%
03:08aWACKER CHEMIE AG : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
12:43aWACKER CHEMIE : expects EBITDA for Q2 2022 to be above market expectations
PU
06/09WACKER CHEMIE AG : JP Morgan sets new Sell rating
MD
WACKER CHEMIE AG : UBS maintains a Buy rating

06/14/2022 | 03:08am EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 205.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 734 M 8 067 M 8 067 M
Net income 2022 955 M 997 M 997 M
Net cash 2022 730 M 762 M 762 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,47x
Yield 2022 5,38%
Capitalization 8 098 M 8 446 M 8 446 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 14 406
Free-Float 28,8%
Technical analysis trends WACKER CHEMIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 163,00 €
Average target price 178,63 €
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Hartel President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Alexander Wacker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Biebl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Kortüm Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG23.86%8 446
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)-24.53%3 147
ELKEM ASA16.70%2 280
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.9.85%2 236
NOLATO AB (PUBL)-47.45%1 524
NEXAM CHEMICAL HOLDING AB (PUBL)-45.73%47