  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Wacker Chemie AG
  News
  Summary
    WCH   DE000WCH8881

WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
  Report
WACKER CHEMIE AG : Upgraded by Credit Suisse

08/20/2021 | 01:45am EDT
Credit Suisse increases his rating from Sell to Buy. The target price remains set at EUR 168.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 604 M 6 548 M 6 548 M
Net income 2021 937 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
Net cash 2021 1 004 M 1 173 M 1 173 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,89x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 6 925 M 8 093 M 8 092 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 14 345
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart WACKER CHEMIE AG
Wacker Chemie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WACKER CHEMIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 139,40 €
Average target price 146,33 €
Spread / Average Target 4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Hartel President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Alexander Wacker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Biebl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Kortüm Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG19.40%8 093
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)28.35%4 421
NOLATO AB (PUBL)20.31%3 059
SHANDONG HEAD CO.,LTD.157.77%2 742
ELKEM ASA19.45%2 378
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.-8.69%2 311