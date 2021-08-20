Log in
News
Summary
WCH
DE000WCH8881
WACKER CHEMIE AG
(WCH)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
08/20 02:27:29 am
139.9
EUR
+0.36%
01:45a
WACKER CHEMIE AG
: Upgraded by Credit Suisse
MD
08/18
WACKER CHEMIE
: and Logistics Service Provider Finsterwalder Plan Logistics Center for Nünchritz Production Site
PU
08/18
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
: Wins Five-Year IT Transformation Deal with Wacker Chemie AG
AQ
WACKER CHEMIE AG : Upgraded by Credit Suisse
08/20/2021 | 01:45am EDT
Credit Suisse increases his rating from Sell to Buy. The target price remains set at EUR 168.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about WACKER CHEMIE AG
01:45a
WACKER CHEMIE AG
: Upgraded by Credit Suisse
MD
08/18
WACKER CHEMIE
: and Logistics Service Provider Finsterwalder Plan Logistics Cent..
PU
08/18
HCL TECHNOLOGIES
: Wins Five-Year IT Transformation Deal with Wacker Chemie AG
AQ
08/18
JINKOSOLAR
: Subsidiary Signs Long-Term Polysilicon Supply Agreement With Wacker..
MT
08/17
JinkoSolar's subsidiary Signs Long-term Supply Agreement with Wacker for over..
CI
08/17
WACKER CHEMIE AG
: DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/09
WACKER CHEMIE AG
: Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
08/06
WACKER CHEMIE AG
: Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08/05
WACKER CHEMIE AG
: Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/05
WACKER CHEMIE AG
: Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on WACKER CHEMIE AG
01:45a
WACKER CHEMIE AG
: Upgraded by Credit Suisse
MD
08/17
WACKER CHEMIE AG
: DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/09
WACKER CHEMIE AG
: Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
5 604 M
6 548 M
6 548 M
Net income 2021
937 M
1 095 M
1 095 M
Net cash 2021
1 004 M
1 173 M
1 173 M
P/E ratio 2021
7,89x
Yield 2021
2,69%
Capitalization
6 925 M
8 093 M
8 092 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,06x
EV / Sales 2022
1,03x
Nbr of Employees
14 345
Free-Float
28,8%
Chart WACKER CHEMIE AG
Technical analysis trends WACKER CHEMIE AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
139,40 €
Average target price
146,33 €
Spread / Average Target
4,97%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Christian Hartel
President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Alexander Wacker
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Biebl
Member-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Kortüm
Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Weiss
Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG
19.40%
8 093
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)
28.35%
4 421
NOLATO AB (PUBL)
20.31%
3 059
SHANDONG HEAD CO.,LTD.
157.77%
2 742
ELKEM ASA
19.45%
2 378
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.
-8.69%
2 311
Slave