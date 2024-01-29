Wacker Chemie AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of specialty chemical products. It operates through four segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions and Polysilicon. The Silicones segments provides silane, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins to pyrogenic silicas; the Polymers segment offers a range of polymeric binders and additives along with customized services; the Biosolutions segment serves the food, pharmaceutical, life science and agrochemical industries and produces fermenter cysteine and bioengineered cyclodextrins, among others, and the Polysilicon segment manufactures high-purity polysilicon for the solar technology and semiconductor-electronics industries.

Sector Specialty Chemicals