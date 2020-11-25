Log in
Wacker Chemie AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/25/2020 | 04:55am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.11.2020 / 10:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Friedrich
Last name(s): Wuitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Birgit
Last name(s): Schwab
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wacker Chemie AG

b) LEI
0NURKC5Q3CJYZPPK5046 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WCH8881

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
100.00 EUR 8663.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
100.00 EUR 8663.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Chemie AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 München
Germany
Internet: www.wacker.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63699  25.11.2020 


© EQS 2020
