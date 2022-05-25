Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wacker Chemie AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCH   DE000WCH8881

WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/25 10:40:26 am EDT
165.03 EUR   +3.27%
10:02aWACKER CHEMIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:02aWACKER CHEMIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:02aWACKER CHEMIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wacker Chemie AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/25/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2022 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Hartel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wacker Chemie AG

b) LEI
0NURKC5Q3CJYZPPK5046 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WCH8881

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares as part of the variable remuneration (the members of the Executive Board are obliged to purchase Wacker shares on a specific date in the amount of their long-term incentive)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
160.85 EUR 337302.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
160.85 EUR 337302.45 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Chemie AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 München
Germany
Internet: www.wacker.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75399  25.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1361553&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about WACKER CHEMIE AG
10:02aWACKER CHEMIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:02aWACKER CHEMIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:02aWACKER CHEMIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:02aWACKER CHEMIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/24WACKER CHEMIE : Increases Global Production Capacity for Silicone Rubber
PU
05/23WACKER CHEMIE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/20WACKER CHEMIE : Annual Shareholders' Meeting Approves Record Dividend
PU
05/20Wacker Chemie Ag Approves Dividend
CI
05/20WACKER CHEMIE AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/19WACKER CHEMIE AG : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WACKER CHEMIE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 682 M 8 242 M 8 242 M
Net income 2022 905 M 971 M 971 M
Net cash 2022 646 M 694 M 694 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,70x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 7 939 M 8 518 M 8 518 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 14 406
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart WACKER CHEMIE AG
Duration : Period :
Wacker Chemie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER CHEMIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 159,80 €
Average target price 173,29 €
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Hartel President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Alexander Wacker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Biebl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Kortüm Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG21.43%8 518
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)-30.38%2 973
ELKEM ASA26.36%2 488
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.8.97%2 352
NOLATO AB (PUBL)-44.72%1 642
NEXAM CHEMICAL HOLDING AB (PUBL)-46.95%47