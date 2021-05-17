Log in
    WCH   DE000WCH8881

WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Wacker Chemie AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/17/2021 | 10:17am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.05.2021 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Hartel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wacker Chemie AG

b) LEI
0NURKC5Q3CJYZPPK5046 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WCH8881

b) Nature of the transaction
Share purchase as part of the variable remuneration (Executive Board members are required to purchase 15% of their variable remuneration in Wacker shares on the cut-off date)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
123.80 EUR 102754.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
123.80 EUR 102754.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wacker Chemie AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 München
Germany
Internet: www.wacker.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

67016  17.05.2021 


© EQS 2021
