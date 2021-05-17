|
Wacker Chemie AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.05.2021 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Christian
|Last name(s):
|Hartel
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000WCH8881
b) Nature of the transaction
|Share purchase as part of the variable remuneration (Executive Board members are required to purchase 15% of their variable remuneration in Wacker shares on the cut-off date)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|123.80 EUR
|102754.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|123.80 EUR
|102754.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.05.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Chemie AG
|
|Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
|
|81737 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wacker.com
|
67016 17.05.2021
|
