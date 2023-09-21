CREATING TOMORROW'S SOLUTIONS

FACTBOOK 2023

Wacker Chemie AG

WACKER: At a Glance

Facts & Figures

€8.21bn

15,725

Sales in 2022

Employees

€2.09bn

27

EBITDA in 2022

Production Sites

25.4%

26

EBITDA margin

Technical Centers

in 2022

Business

Scientific

4 Segments

45 collaborations

WACKER: An Overview

POLYSILICONSILICONES

No. 1 in semi

No. 2

Sales

FY 2022

POLYMERS

No. 1

OTHERS

BIOSOLUTIONS

Leading in niches

Leading Positions in Key Markets with a High Degree of Specialization

SILICONES

POLYMERS

BIOSOLUTIONS

POLYSILICON

Key markets:

Key markets:

Key markets:

Key markets:

Construction

Construction

BioPharma

Semiconductor

Industry & Automotive

Consumer & Industrial

BioIngredients

PV Solar

Additives

Life Sciences

Consumer

Health & Care

Agenda

At a glance_p.5

Strategy_p.11

SILICONES_p.22

POLYMERS_p.34

BIOSOLUTIONS_p.49

POLYSILICON_p.67

Sustainability_p.79

Financials_p.95

