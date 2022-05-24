Wacker Chemie : Increases Global Production Capacity for Silicone Rubber

High consistency silicone rubber. WACKER is continuously expanding its production capacities for silicone rubber specialties in the next few years. (photo: WACKER)

The scheduled investments are in line with WACKER's new growth targets announced in March. The company intends to increase growth in its chemical divisions by focusing on product specialties. "WACKER returned to a growth trajectory last year. We finished 2021 with record sales and strong earnings - despite headwinds from raw material and energy prices. We want to maintain this momentum and are charting our course for accelerated growth going forward. This is also true for our specialty chemicals business", says WACKER's CEO Christian Hartel.

WACKER's growth campaign will also focus on silicone rubber specialties. "Silicones are high-performance materials. They are essential for state-of-the-art product solutions and are among the innovation drivers in key industrial sectors such as automotive, electronics and medical", says Robert Gnann, Head of the WACKER SILICONES business division. Due to their product and processing benefits, silicone rubber demand has grown significantly. "Silicone rubber is strategic for us. As the world's second largest silicone manufacturer, we are committed to supporting this dynamic growth even more strongly in the future."

The availability of liquid and high consistency silicone rubber will benefit from several expansion measures in the next years. WACKER expects additional LSR capacities in the second half of this year due to several capacity expansions at its production site in Burghausen, Germany, which will be complete at the end of the year. New capacities will also be installed at WACKER's US-based production site in Adrian, Michigan, to better serve the North and Central Americas market locally from next year onwards.

Substantial capacity expansions are also planned for high consistency rubber grades, starting with WACKER's new production site in Panagarh, India, which will start production shortly. Additional HCR capacities will be available early next year at the company's sites in the Czech Republic (Pilzen) and in Japan (Tsukuba). Pilzen produces ready-to-use SILMIX® silicone compounds for key industries; Tsukuba, Japan, which produces silicone emulsions, too, supplies high-consistency and room-temperature vulcanizing silicone rubber as well as LSR.