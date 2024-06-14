Official opening ceremony with (from left) Max Weissberger from architecture firm C.F. Møller; Clemens Baumgärtner, in charge of Labor and Economic Affairs for the City of Munich; Christian Hartel, WACKER CEO; Bavaria's state governor Markus Söder, Peter-Alexander Wacker, Chair of WACKER's Supervisory Board; and Mads Mandrup Hansen, C.F. Møller. (Source: WACKER).

Wacker Chemie AG opened its new corporate headquarters in Munich yesterday at a ceremony with over 100 invited guests. The new roughly 18,000 square meter building in Munich's Werksviertel District was designed by Danish architecture firm C.F. Møller with the latest in sustainable building technology. The innovative office concept offers an ultramodern flexible working environment for around 600 employees on 5 floors. With WACKER House, the company is moving its Munich headquarters from Neuperlach to the Werksviertel District.

"WACKER belongs just as much to Munich as the mountains do to Bavaria. We've had our corporate headquarters here for more than 100 years. During this period, WACKER has always been able to reinvent itself," said Christian Hartel, President & CEO of Wacker Chemie AG at the opening ceremony. "Today is one such day. After all, with our new corporate headquarters, we are not just opening an architecturally attractive, state-of-the-art building that meets the highest sustainability standards. WACKER House is more than just a new building, it also means a new working world: more modern, more flexible and more ag-ile. It is therefore a key catalyst for creative ideas, inspiration and innovation, and, ultimately, entrepreneurial success."

In his welcome address, Bavaria's state governor Markus Söder em-phasized, "Performance and innovation are well suited to Bavaria. The chemical industry is essential for Bavaria as an industrial location and safeguards many jobs. We stand by medium-sized companies, family-owned businesses and global players. Unfortunately, in Germany, we often tend to undermine ourselves. Instead, the right thing to do would be to strengthen our companies: This includes good framework conditions for the economy, a secure power supply with a permanently low industrial electricity price, and a new performance principle. Work and a culture of performance must be made worthwhile again. As a state of innovation, we in Bavaria promote a mindset that rewards the hard-working and committed."

Clemens Baumgärtner, in charge of Labor and Economic Affairs for the City of Munich, stated, "WACKER and Munich are a really strong team. The company has a tradition going back more than 100 years in this city. By moving to Munich's Werksviertel District, WACKER has chosen one of the city's most exciting quarters. At the same time, the area will be further enhanced by WACKER House. We are very pleased to see, once again, WACKER's impressive commitment to Munich and to know that such an important innovation driver and employer is present in our city over the long term."