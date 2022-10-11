Advanced search
    WCH   DE000WCH8881

WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
2022-10-11
104.65 EUR   -3.46%
Wacker Chemie : Product Carbon Footprints (PCF) – Guideline for Carbon Footprint Calculation
PU
08:05aWACKER CHEMIE AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:05aWACKER CHEMIE AG : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
MD
Wacker Chemie : Product Carbon Footprints (PCF) – Guideline for Carbon Footprint Calculation

10/11/2022
Accessible worldwide, the open-source guideline shows chemical-industry suppliers how to calculate the carbon footprint of products and how to report this data to customers. This is unprecedented and will significantly increase the reliability of scope 3 emissions calculations. WACKER's Procurement team will introduce the new method to its suppliers and help them apply it.

WACKER will not only apply the PCF calculation method to suppliers, but also use the method for its own products. In order to provide reliable PCF data to its customers, WACKER is working on calculating the carbon footprint of all WACKER products automatically. The project is scheduled to end in 2024.

WACKER is working on ambitious goals to reduce absolute greenhouse emissions by 2030:

  • Scope 1 and 2 are a company's own emissions and emissions from purchased electricity. The goal is to reduce these by 50 percent.
  • Scope 3 upstream: dominated by emissions from purchased raw materials, these emissions account for some two thirds of WACKER's total greenhouse emissions. They are to drop by 25 percent.
More information:

https://www.wacker.com/cms/de-de/about-wacker/procurement-and-logistics/sustainability/detail.html

Disclaimer

Wacker Chemie AG published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 12:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 270 M 8 017 M 8 017 M
Net income 2022 1 137 M 1 102 M 1 102 M
Net cash 2022 862 M 835 M 835 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,64x
Yield 2022 9,05%
Capitalization 5 385 M 5 221 M 5 221 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 15 250
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart WACKER CHEMIE AG
Wacker Chemie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WACKER CHEMIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 108,40 €
Average target price 164,75 €
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Hartel President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Alexander Wacker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Biebl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Kortüm Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG-17.63%5 221