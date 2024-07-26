CREATING TOMORROW'S SOLUTIONS

Q2 2024 - Conference Call Note

Dr. Christian Hartel (CEO), Dr. Tobias Ohler (CFO)

July 26, 2024

Front page: WACKER has reached a milestone on June 3rd by opening an mRNA competence center at its biotech site in Halle (Saale), Germany. The new facility enables the large-scale production of active ingredients based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), such as anti-Covid mRNA vaccines.

July 26, 2024

July 26, 2024

WACKER Q2 2024 Highlights

Financials

€1.5bn

Sales (-16% yoy)

Driven primarily by lower solar-poly volumes

€160m

10.9%

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

(Q2/23: €256m)

(Q2/23: 14.6%)

€35m

€661m

Net Income

Net Debt

(Q2/23 €119m)

(31.12.23: €84m)

Operations

Higher Demand

Drives Chemicals EBITDA higher yoy and qoq

Lower Energy Costs

Support higher qoq EBITDA in

POLYSILICON

Efficiency Measures

Ongoing focus on costs and driving specific operating costs lower

Sustainability

Enabling

Sustainable

Products

WACKER presents new Silicone products to improve the performance & safety of lithium batteries for EV automobiles at the Battery Show Europe 2024

July 26, 2024

July 26, 2024

Official Opening of the New mRNA Competence Center in Halle on June 3rd

mRNA Competence Center

  • Production of mRNA vaccines / therapies multiple indications
  • Four new production lines more than triple capacity in Halle

Pandemic Preparedness Plan

  • WACKER / CordenPharma cover the entire mRNA vaccine production chain
  • 80m vaccine doses p.a. for the German government if needed
  • Part of the capacity is available to Germany for an annual stand-by fee

Fast Growing mRNA CDMO Market

  • mRNA enable advanced therapies for multiple indications
  • 1000+ clinical studies ongoing
  • Focus areas: Covid, flu, malaria, tuberculosis, oncology, personalized medicine

July 26, 2024

July 26, 2024

Profit & Loss Statement

Group Q2/24 EBITDA at €160m, with Chemicals EBITDA +€21m Higher YoY

Profit & Loss (€m)

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Sales

1,468

1,753

Gross profit from sales

224

326

Gross margin

15.3%

18.6%

EBITDA

160

256

EBITDA margin

10.9%

14.6%

EBIT

43

153

EBIT margin

2.9%

8.7%

Net income

35

119

EPS

0.58

2.38

Q2 Comments

  • Sales -16% yoy
    Volume/Mix -14%, Price -5%, FX -0.3%
  • Group EBITDA -37% yoy
    Performance defined by lower solar-poly volumes but supported by higher silicone specialties demand & lower energy costs

-16%

1,753

1,468

-205 -76-4

Sales Volume/Mix Price

FX

Sales

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

July 26, 2024

July 26, 2024

Balance Sheet Composition

Resilient Financials with €4.6bn in Equity and €1.1bn in Liquidity

Balance sheet (%)

Assets

€8.9bn €9.0bn

51%52%

16%

18%

17%

17%

16%

13%

12/31/23

6/30/24

Fixed Assets

Inventories

Receivables

Cash / Securities

Liabilities

€8.9bn €9.0bn

52%51%

13%

11%

17%

20%

18%17%

12/31/23 6/30/24

Equity

Provisions

Financial Liabilities Liabilities

Characteristics 6/30/24

  • Cash & Securities:
    High level of liquidity at €1.1bn
  • Working Capital:
    +€278m higher due to seasonal higher sales in Chemicals and higher inventory in POLYSILICON
  • Pension Provisions:
    Slightly lower at €751m on higher discount rates
  • Shareholder Equity:
    +€40m higher at €4.6bn

July 26, 2024

July 26, 2024

SILICONES

Q2/24 EBITDA at €90m, Supported by High Specialties Demand

Sales (€m)

+3%

699

673

610

710

719

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

EBITDA (€m) / margin

+73%

81

90

52

51

37

7.4%

7.6%

6.1%

11.4%

12.6%

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

CapEx (€m)

+€18m

55

98

67

49

41

Comments Q2

  • Specialties clearly higher yoy & ongoing high volumes qoq
  • Standards with limited plant availability, price pressure in Asia remains
  • EBITDA supported by good mix, better plant loading & lower raw material costs
  • Turnaround completed ahead of schedule

FY 2024 Outlook Updated

  • Sales on PY level, with a low-double-digit % EBITDA margin
  • Sales in all regions at PY level
  • Higher volumes in Specialties
  • Uneven order patterns remain

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

July 26, 2024

July 26, 2024

POLYMERS

Q2/24 EBITDA at €59m, Higher Demand YoY and Seasonally-Higher Volumes QoQ

Sales (€m)

-7%

417

393

342

372

389

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

EBITDA (€m) / margin

-23%

76

75

56

59

32

18.1%

19.0%

9.3%

15.0%

15.0%

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

CapEx (€m)

+€1m

17

30

14

13

15

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

July 26, 2024

July 26, 2024

Comments Q2

  • Volumes up qoq & yoy, consumer-related binders with good demand
  • Weak construction markets in W. Europe & China offset by demand growth in S.E Asia, Americas and Middle East
  • Prices lower yoy and comparable qoq
  • EBITDA up qoq with improved asset utilization rates

FY 2024 Outlook

  • Sales lower (high-single-digit %) than PY with an EBITDA margin of around 15%
  • Lower ASP with higher volumes in Dispersions and stable volumes in DPP1, regional dynamics unchanged to PY
  • Consumer markets show growth, construction markets expected to remain soft in 2024
    1. DPP = Dispersible Polymer Powder

BIOSOLUTIONS

Q2/24 EBITDA at €1m, New mRNA Facility Successfully Started and Certified

Sales (€m)

+8%

91

77

93

72

98

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

EBITDA (€m) / margin

+€2m

12

5

1.1%

5.9%

5.9%

12.6%

1

6.4%

-1

-3

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

CapEx (€m)

-€25m

66

Comments Q2

  • mRNA facility start-up completed and certified by the Federal Government
  • Sales growth yoy and qoq driven by BioPharma
  • EBITDA held back by upfront and integration costs

FY 2024 Outlook

  • Sales approx. 10% higher than PY with a significantly higher EBITDA
  • Sales growth driven by BioPharma and BioIngredients
  • Growth in sales and earnings in H2/24

3540

1410

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

July 26, 2024

July 26, 2024

POLYSILICON

Q2/24 EBITDA at €55m, Supported by Semi & US Solar Market

Sales (€m)

-55%

513

342

303

300

232

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

EBITDA (€m) / margin

-65%

156

6.8%

14.5%

23.8%

46

21

43

55

30.5%

13.5%

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

CapEx (€m)

+€37m

82

69

32

29

34

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Comments Q2

  • Sales decline yoy and qoq due to lower Solar-grade volumes sold
  • No further sales at low China domestic prices
  • EBITDA higher qoq on better average pricing & cost position
  • Tennessee plant successfully ramped

FY 2024 Outlook Updated

  • Sales in the range of €1.1 - 1.4bn,
    with an EBITDA in the range of €200 - 300m
  • Mix improvement and continued cost reductions
  • H2 with uncertainty on volume development

July 26, 2024

July 26, 2024

