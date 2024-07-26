CREATING TOMORROW'S SOLUTIONS
Q2 2024 - Conference Call Note
Dr. Christian Hartel (CEO), Dr. Tobias Ohler (CFO)
July 26, 2024
Disclaimer
The information contained in this presentation is for background purposes only and is subject to amendment, revision and updating. Certain statements and information contained in this presentation may relate to future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.
Front page: WACKER has reached a milestone on June 3rd by opening an mRNA competence center at its biotech site in Halle (Saale), Germany. The new facility enables the large-scale production of active ingredients based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), such as anti-Covid mRNA vaccines.
July 26, 2024
WACKER Q2 2024 Highlights
Financials
€1.5bn
Sales (-16% yoy)
Driven primarily by lower solar-poly volumes
€160m
10.9%
EBITDA
EBITDA Margin
(Q2/23: €256m)
(Q2/23: 14.6%)
€35m
€661m
Net Income
Net Debt
(Q2/23 €119m)
(31.12.23: €84m)
Operations
Higher Demand
Drives Chemicals EBITDA higher yoy and qoq
Lower Energy Costs
Support higher qoq EBITDA in
POLYSILICON
Efficiency Measures
Ongoing focus on costs and driving specific operating costs lower
Sustainability
Enabling
Sustainable
Products
WACKER presents new Silicone products to improve the performance & safety of lithium batteries for EV automobiles at the Battery Show Europe 2024
Official Opening of the New mRNA Competence Center in Halle on June 3rd
mRNA Competence Center
- Production of mRNA vaccines / therapies multiple indications
- Four new production lines more than triple capacity in Halle
Pandemic Preparedness Plan
- WACKER / CordenPharma cover the entire mRNA vaccine production chain
- 80m vaccine doses p.a. for the German government if needed
- Part of the capacity is available to Germany for an annual stand-by fee
Fast Growing mRNA CDMO Market
- mRNA enable advanced therapies for multiple indications
- 1000+ clinical studies ongoing
- Focus areas: Covid, flu, malaria, tuberculosis, oncology, personalized medicine
Profit & Loss Statement
Group Q2/24 EBITDA at €160m, with Chemicals EBITDA +€21m Higher YoY
Profit & Loss (€m)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Sales
1,468
1,753
Gross profit from sales
224
326
Gross margin
15.3%
18.6%
EBITDA
160
256
EBITDA margin
10.9%
14.6%
EBIT
43
153
EBIT margin
2.9%
8.7%
Net income
35
119
EPS
0.58
2.38
Q2 Comments
-
Sales -16% yoy
Volume/Mix -14%, Price -5%, FX -0.3%
- Group EBITDA -37% yoy
Performance defined by lower solar-poly volumes but supported by higher silicone specialties demand & lower energy costs
-16%
1,753
1,468
-205 -76-4
Sales Volume/Mix Price
FX
Sales
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Balance Sheet Composition
Resilient Financials with €4.6bn in Equity and €1.1bn in Liquidity
Balance sheet (%)
Assets
€8.9bn €9.0bn
51%52%
16%
18%
17%
17%
16%
13%
12/31/23
6/30/24
Fixed Assets
Inventories
Receivables
Cash / Securities
Liabilities
€8.9bn €9.0bn
52%51%
13%
11%
17%
20%
18%17%
12/31/23 6/30/24
Equity
Provisions
Financial Liabilities Liabilities
Characteristics 6/30/24
-
Cash & Securities:
High level of liquidity at €1.1bn
- Working Capital:
+€278m higher due to seasonal higher sales in Chemicals and higher inventory in POLYSILICON
- Pension Provisions:
Slightly lower at €751m on higher discount rates
- Shareholder Equity:
+€40m higher at €4.6bn
SILICONES
Q2/24 EBITDA at €90m, Supported by High Specialties Demand
Sales (€m)
+3%
699
673
610
710
719
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
EBITDA (€m) / margin
+73%
81
90
52
51
37
7.4%
7.6%
6.1%
11.4%
12.6%
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
CapEx (€m)
+€18m
55
98
67
49
41
Comments Q2
- Specialties clearly higher yoy & ongoing high volumes qoq
- Standards with limited plant availability, price pressure in Asia remains
- EBITDA supported by good mix, better plant loading & lower raw material costs
- Turnaround completed ahead of schedule
FY 2024 Outlook Updated
- Sales on PY level, with a low-double-digit % EBITDA margin
- Sales in all regions at PY level
- Higher volumes in Specialties
- Uneven order patterns remain
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
POLYMERS
Q2/24 EBITDA at €59m, Higher Demand YoY and Seasonally-Higher Volumes QoQ
Sales (€m)
-7%
417
393
342
372
389
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
EBITDA (€m) / margin
-23%
76
75
56
59
32
18.1%
19.0%
9.3%
15.0%
15.0%
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
CapEx (€m)
+€1m
17
30
14
13
15
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Comments Q2
- Volumes up qoq & yoy, consumer-related binders with good demand
- Weak construction markets in W. Europe & China offset by demand growth in S.E Asia, Americas and Middle East
- Prices lower yoy and comparable qoq
- EBITDA up qoq with improved asset utilization rates
FY 2024 Outlook
- Sales lower (high-single-digit %) than PY with an EBITDA margin of around 15%
- Lower ASP with higher volumes in Dispersions and stable volumes in DPP1, regional dynamics unchanged to PY
- Consumer markets show growth, construction markets expected to remain soft in 2024
- DPP = Dispersible Polymer Powder
7
BIOSOLUTIONS
Q2/24 EBITDA at €1m, New mRNA Facility Successfully Started and Certified
Sales (€m)
+8%
91
77
93
72
98
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
EBITDA (€m) / margin
+€2m
12
5
1.1%
5.9%
5.9%
12.6%
1
6.4%
-1
-3
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
CapEx (€m)
-€25m
66
Comments Q2
- mRNA facility start-up completed and certified by the Federal Government
- Sales growth yoy and qoq driven by BioPharma
- EBITDA held back by upfront and integration costs
FY 2024 Outlook
- Sales approx. 10% higher than PY with a significantly higher EBITDA
- Sales growth driven by BioPharma and BioIngredients
- Growth in sales and earnings in H2/24
3540
1410
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
POLYSILICON
Q2/24 EBITDA at €55m, Supported by Semi & US Solar Market
Sales (€m)
-55%
513
342
303
300
232
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
EBITDA (€m) / margin
-65%
156
6.8%
14.5%
23.8%
46
21
43
55
30.5%
13.5%
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
CapEx (€m)
+€37m
82
69
32
29
34
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Comments Q2
- Sales decline yoy and qoq due to lower Solar-grade volumes sold
- No further sales at low China domestic prices
- EBITDA higher qoq on better average pricing & cost position
- Tennessee plant successfully ramped
FY 2024 Outlook Updated
-
Sales in the range of €1.1 - 1.4bn,
with an EBITDA in the range of €200 - 300m
- Mix improvement and continued cost reductions
- H2 with uncertainty on volume development
