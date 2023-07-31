CREATING TOMORROW'S SOLUTIONS

BIOSOLUTIONS: FERMOPURE® - plant-basedL-cystine and L-cysteine, 100% vegetarian flavors ideal for serving the growing demand for foods without animal ingredients

WACKER: At a Glance

Facts & Figures

€8.21bn

15,725

Sales in 2022

Employees

€2.09bn

27

EBITDA in 2022

Production Sites

25.4%

26

EBITDA margin

Technical Centers

in 2022

Business

Scientific

4 Segments

45 collaborations

POLYSILICONSILICONES

No. 1 in semi

No. 2

Sales

FY 2022

POLYMERS

No. 1

BIOSOLUTIONS

OTHERS

Leading in niches

A New Phase with New Group Targets for 2030

Faster Growth, Bolder Moves, High Profitability

  • SALES: >€10bn
  • EBITDA Margin: >20%
  • VOLUME/MIX CAGR: 1.5 - 2x historic
  • ROCE: 2x Cost of Capital

Strategic Growth Projects

  • SILICONES: Specialties
  • POLYMERS: Tandems (VAE+DPP)
  • BIOSOLUTIONS: Biologics
  • POLYSILICON: Semi

Chemicals Financial KPIs

35%

€1,165m

27%

19%

€710m

€440m

21%

19%

€294m

15%

13%

2012-16

2017-21

2022

H1/23

Chemicals EBITDA / Margin (5 year avg.) Chemicals ROCE

Ambitious Sustainability Targets for 2030

Value Up

100% Productscriteria meet sustainability

Footprint Down

50%

Reduction in absolute GHG1

emissions (vs. 2020)

15%

Reduction in specific water

withdrawal (vs. 2020)

15%

Reduction in specific energy

consumption (vs. 2020)

0

Accidents

Collaboration Beyond

Key suppliers meet

100% sustainability standards

25%

Reduction in absolute

upstream GHG emissions

(vs. 2020)

Extend World-class "Verbund" sites and circular economy

Clear Commitment to 1.5°C Paris Agreement

Net

Zero

1) GHG = Greenhouse gas

