Wacker Chemie AG
August 2023
Disclaimer
Front page:
BIOSOLUTIONS: FERMOPURE® - plant-basedL-cystine and L-cysteine, 100% vegetarian flavors ideal for serving the growing demand for foods without animal ingredients
WACKER: At a Glance
Facts & Figures
€8.21bn
15,725
Sales in 2022
Employees
€2.09bn
27
EBITDA in 2022
Production Sites
25.4%
26
EBITDA margin
Technical Centers
in 2022
Business
Scientific
4 Segments
45 collaborations
POLYSILICONSILICONES
No. 1 in semi
No. 2
Sales
FY 2022
POLYMERS
No. 1
BIOSOLUTIONS
OTHERS
Leading in niches
A New Phase with New Group Targets for 2030
Faster Growth, Bolder Moves, High Profitability
- SALES: >€10bn
- EBITDA Margin: >20%
- VOLUME/MIX CAGR: 1.5 - 2x historic
- ROCE: 2x Cost of Capital
Strategic Growth Projects
- SILICONES: Specialties
- POLYMERS: Tandems (VAE+DPP)
- BIOSOLUTIONS: Biologics
- POLYSILICON: Semi
Chemicals Financial KPIs
35%
€1,165m
27%
19%
€710m
€440m
21%
19%
€294m
15%
13%
2012-16
2017-21
2022
H1/23
Chemicals EBITDA / Margin (5 year avg.) Chemicals ROCE
Ambitious Sustainability Targets for 2030
Value Up
100% Productscriteria meet sustainability
Footprint Down
50%
Reduction in absolute GHG1
emissions (vs. 2020)
15%
Reduction in specific water
withdrawal (vs. 2020)
15%
Reduction in specific energy
consumption (vs. 2020)
0
Accidents
Collaboration Beyond
Key suppliers meet
100% sustainability standards
25%
Reduction in absolute
upstream GHG emissions
(vs. 2020)
Extend World-class "Verbund" sites and circular economy
Clear Commitment to 1.5°C Paris Agreement
Net
Zero
1) GHG = Greenhouse gas
