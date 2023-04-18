Wacker Chemie : SILICONES Under New Leadership

Dr. Thomas Koini (56) will take charge of Wacker Chemie AG's WACKER SILICONES division effective July 1, 2023. (Photo: Wacker Chemie AG)

Dr. Thomas Koini studied engineering management at the University of Linz, where he gained his doctorate in engineering science. He joined WACKER as a management trainee in 1996, starting out as a laboratory manager in Technical Marketing at the WACKER SILICONES division. Following various managerial positions within WACKER SILICONES, both in Germany and internationally, Koini took charge of WACKER's silicone business in Greater China. He was appointed senior vice president of Sales & Distribution in 2014, before becoming head of the Performance Solutions business unit in 2018.

WACKER SILICONES is one of the largest silicone manufacturers worldwide with over 2,800 highly specialized and innovative products. The division's portfolio ranges from silicone fluids, emulsions, resins, elastomers and sealants to silanes, silane-terminated polymers and pyrogenic silica. These stand out due to their significant value-adding potential - enhancing both the benefits and performance of customers' end products. WACKER SILICONES' products find application in such sectors as automotive engineering, construction, chemicals, cosmetics, medical technology, energy & electronics and paper & textiles. In 2022, WACKER SILICONES generated some 42 percent of Group sales.