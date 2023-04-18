Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wacker Chemie AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCH   DE000WCH8881

WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:46:03 2023-04-18 am EDT
147.13 EUR   +0.70%
09:18aWacker Chemie : SILICONES Under New Leadership
PU
04/13WACKER CHEMIE AG : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/31Wacker, cordenpharma, lmu and hu berlin train ai machine-learning algorithm for formulation of rna actives
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wacker Chemie : SILICONES Under New Leadership

04/18/2023 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Go to selection page
WACKER SILICONES Under New Leadership
Munich, Apr 18, 2023

Dr. Thomas Koini (56) will take over as president of the WACKER SILICONES division effective July 1, 2023. He succeeds Dr. Robert Gnann (58), who will be retiring and leaving the company effective June 30, 2023, at his own request. Koini is currently vice president of the Performance Solutions business unit at WACKER SILICONES.

Dr. Thomas Koini (56) will take charge of Wacker Chemie AG's WACKER SILICONES division effective July 1, 2023. (Photo: Wacker Chemie AG)

Dr. Thomas Koini studied engineering management at the University of Linz, where he gained his doctorate in engineering science. He joined WACKER as a management trainee in 1996, starting out as a laboratory manager in Technical Marketing at the WACKER SILICONES division. Following various managerial positions within WACKER SILICONES, both in Germany and internationally, Koini took charge of WACKER's silicone business in Greater China. He was appointed senior vice president of Sales & Distribution in 2014, before becoming head of the Performance Solutions business unit in 2018.

About WACKER SILICONES

WACKER SILICONES is one of the largest silicone manufacturers worldwide with over 2,800 highly specialized and innovative products. The division's portfolio ranges from silicone fluids, emulsions, resins, elastomers and sealants to silanes, silane-terminated polymers and pyrogenic silica. These stand out due to their significant value-adding potential - enhancing both the benefits and performance of customers' end products. WACKER SILICONES' products find application in such sectors as automotive engineering, construction, chemicals, cosmetics, medical technology, energy & electronics and paper & textiles. In 2022, WACKER SILICONES generated some 42 percent of Group sales.

Presspicture
Dr. Thomas Koini

Dr. Thomas Koini

Order photo
Contact

Media Contact

Wacker Chemie AG
Media Relations & Information
Christof Bachmair
Tel. +49 89 6279-1830
Send Message

close
close

To show you additional content, we need your permission to set cookies. Please accept "Functional Cookies" in your cookie settings.

Manage Cookie Settings

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wacker Chemie AG published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 13:17:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WACKER CHEMIE AG
09:18aWacker Chemie : SILICONES Under New Leadership
PU
04/13WACKER CHEMIE AG : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/31Wacker, cordenpharma, lmu and hu berlin train ai machine-learning algorithm for formula..
AQ
03/31Head of Wacker Chemie renews criticism of high energy prices
DP
03/29Knowledge Forum For Suppliers : WACKER Carbon Footprint Conference
PU
03/28Wacker Chemie : In-Cosmetics Global 2023 - WACKER Introduces Silicone Elastomer Gels and G..
PU
03/27Wacker Chemie : European Coatings Show 2023 - WACKER Presents Innovative and Sustainable S..
PU
03/22Wacker Chemie : Roadshow Presentation March 2023
PU
03/22Wacker Chemie : Expands Production of Silicone Sealants at Its Nünchritz Site
PU
03/21WACKER CHEMIE AG : Reduced to Neutral by DZ Bank
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WACKER CHEMIE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 232 M 7 897 M 7 897 M
Net income 2023 575 M 628 M 628 M
Net cash 2023 97,3 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 3,80%
Capitalization 7 258 M 7 925 M 7 925 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 15 725
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart WACKER CHEMIE AG
Duration : Period :
Wacker Chemie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER CHEMIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 146,10 €
Average target price 165,00 €
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Hartel President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Alexander Wacker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Biebl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Kortüm Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG22.36%7 925
BOROUGE PLC5.14%21 773
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)15.39%4 258
ELKEM ASA3.86%2 218
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.18.36%2 124
NOLATO AB (PUBL)-1.56%1 398
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer