Today, Wacker Chemie AG's Supervisory Board re-appointed Angela Wörl (56) for another five years as a member of the Executive Board and as Personnel Director. Her current Executive Board membership contract dating back to 2021 expires on April 30, 2024.
Angela Wörl studied law at Ludwig-Maximilians University in Munich. After occupying various positions at courts, public authorities and legal firms in Germany and the USA, she joined WACKER's Legal department in 1995. In 2003, she assumed responsibility for international HR assignments and HR development at WACKER's HR corporate department. After further management roles in HR at the company, Wörl left WACKER temporarily in 2011 for family reasons, spending almost three years in South Korea and China. Returning to WACKER in 2014, she became head of Executive Personnel and she was made head of Human Resources in 2015. Wörl has been a member of the Executive Board since May 2021.
