Wacker Chemie : is in Advanced, Near to Final Negotiations with GlobalWafers Regarding the Sale of its Stake in Siltronic

Ad-hoc disclosure of November 29, 2020
Munich, Nov 29, 2020
Wacker Chemie AG ('WACKER') is currently in advanced, near to final negotiations with GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. regarding the sale of its entire stake in Siltronic AG ('Siltronic') of approximately 30.8 percent of Siltronic's total shares outstanding. The sale would take place in the context of a voluntary tender offer by GlobalWafers to the shareholders of Siltronic at an offer price of EUR 125 per share. The Executive Board of the Munich-based chemical group considers this offer price to be attractive and appropriate. A binding agreement (irrevocable undertaking) between the two companies, according to which WACKER will tender its approximately 9.24 million Siltronic shares at this offer price in a voluntary tender offer, is nearly finalized, but remains subject to approval by WACKER's Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board of Wacker Chemie AG is expected to take a decision on this matter in the second week of December 2020.
Contact
Wacker Chemie AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
D-81737 München
Jörg Hoffmann
Additional Information
Tel. +49 89 6279-1633
Email investor.relations@wacker.com
ISIN: DE000WCH8881
Disclaimer:
WKN: WCH888
Deutsche Boerse: WCH
Ticker Bloomberg CHM/WCK.GR
Ticker Reuters CHE/WCHG.DE
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), Official Market (Prime Standard)
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of WACKER's Executive Board. Although we assume the expectations in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee they will prove to be correct. The assumptions may harbor risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include changes in the economic and business environment, variations in exchange and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance for new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. WACKER does not plan to update its forward-looking statements, nor does it assume the obligation to do so.
This document includes supplemental financial measures (not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework) that are or may be alternative performance measures (APM). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of WACKER's net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2017 of Wacker Chemie AG which is available for download under www.wacker.com.
