Wacker Chemie : Implements an Additional Surcharge for Polymer Resins

VINNAPAS® solid resins are thermoplastic polyvinyl acetates (PVAc). These products yield transparent films with excellent adhesion and high gloss. They are used as low-profile additives for composites, hot-melt and structural adhesives and coatings. VINNAPAS® resins are also applied in car manufacturing. Applications include sound-damping sheets and fiber reinforced polymers.

WACKER's VINNOL® brand consists of vinyl chloride co- and terpolymers. They are used to formulate heat-sealable coatings for aluminum food packaging, printing inks, industrial coatings and adhesives. VINNEX® is a polyvinyl acetate-based additive system used for compatibilizing different biopolymers with one another. This allows the formulator to adjust the physical properties precisely according to the given requirements. A typical application is highly transparent films with significantly improved weldability for food packaging. Other application purposes include paper extrusion coatings for paper cups and thermoforming blends for heat-resistant containers.

WACKER POLYMERS is a leading producer of state-of-the-art binders and polymeric additives based on polyvinyl acetate and vinyl acetate copolymers and terpolymers. These take the form of dispersible polymer powders, dispersions, solid resins, and solutions. They are used in construction chemicals, paints and surface coatings, adhesives, sealants, carpet applications and nonwovens, as well as in fiber composites and polymeric materials based on renewable resources.