    WCH   DE000WCH8881

WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/28 06:33:24 am
129.775 EUR   -2.35%
WACKER CHEMIE  : Implements an Additional Surcharge for Polymer Resins
PU
06/25WACKER CHEMIE AG  : Buy rating from UBS
MD
06/25WACKER CHEMIE AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wacker Chemie : Implements an Additional Surcharge for Polymer Resins

06/28/2021 | 06:22am EDT
WACKER Implements an Additional Surcharge for Polymer Resins
Munich, Jun 28, 2021

The Munich based WACKER Group will implement an additional price surcharge of up to 10 percent for its VINNAPAS®, VINNOL® und VINNEX® resin product ranges. The surcharge is temporary and will be effective for orders shipped as of July 1 or as contracts allow. The price increase comes in addition to pricing measures previously announced this year and is necessitated by continuously rising costs and expenditures for raw materials and logistics. The company's business division WACKER POLYMERS is committed to maintaining a reliable and consistent supply of polymer resins to its customers.

VINNAPAS® solid resins are thermoplastic polyvinyl acetates (PVAc). They are used as low-profile additives for composites, hot-melt and structural adhesives and coatings.

VINNAPAS® solid resins are thermoplastic polyvinyl acetates (PVAc). These products yield transparent films with excellent adhesion and high gloss. They are used as low-profile additives for composites, hot-melt and structural adhesives and coatings. VINNAPAS® resins are also applied in car manufacturing. Applications include sound-damping sheets and fiber reinforced polymers.

WACKER's VINNOL® brand consists of vinyl chloride co- and terpolymers. They are used to formulate heat-sealable coatings for aluminum food packaging, printing inks, industrial coatings and adhesives. VINNEX® is a polyvinyl acetate-based additive system used for compatibilizing different biopolymers with one another. This allows the formulator to adjust the physical properties precisely according to the given requirements. A typical application is highly transparent films with significantly improved weldability for food packaging. Other application purposes include paper extrusion coatings for paper cups and thermoforming blends for heat-resistant containers.

WACKER POLYMERS is a leading producer of state-of-the-art binders and polymeric additives based on polyvinyl acetate and vinyl acetate copolymers and terpolymers. These take the form of dispersible polymer powders, dispersions, solid resins, and solutions. They are used in construction chemicals, paints and surface coatings, adhesives, sealants, carpet applications and nonwovens, as well as in fiber composites and polymeric materials based on renewable resources.

VINNAPAS Resins

VINNAPAS® solid resins are thermoplastic polyvinyl acetates (PVAc). They are used as low-profile additives for composites, hot-melt and structural adhesives and coatings.

Contact

Wacker Chemie AG
Media Relations & Information
Florian Degenhart

Tel. +49 89 6279-1601
Email florian.degenhart@wacker.com
Send Message

Disclaimer

Wacker Chemie AG published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 572 M 6 652 M 6 652 M
Net income 2021 810 M 968 M 968 M
Net cash 2021 1 004 M 1 199 M 1 199 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,99x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 6 602 M 7 885 M 7 883 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 14 283
Free-Float 28,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 132,90 €
Average target price 141,38 €
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Hartel President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter-Alexander Wacker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Biebl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz-Josef Kortüm Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WACKER CHEMIE AG13.83%7 885
HEXPOL AB (PUBL)18.64%4 240
NOLATO AB (PUBL)-0.24%2 632
TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.-3.45%2 626
SHANDONG HEAD CO.,LTD.128.81%2 448
ELKEM ASA5.64%2 255