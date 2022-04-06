Log in
    WCH   DE000WCH8881

WACKER CHEMIE AG

(WCH)
Wacker Chemie : to Raise Prices for Dispersions, Resins and Dispersible Powders Globally

04/06/2022 | 07:12am EDT
WACKER to Raise Prices for Dispersions, Resins and Dispersible Powders Globally
Munich, Apr 06, 2022

Effective May 1, 2022, or as customer contracts allow, the WACKER Group is to raise its prices for dispersions, resins and dispersible polymer powders globally. Prices for WACKER POLYMERS' complete product range will be increased by up to 12 percent. This measure has been necessitated by rising costs for raw materials and logistics and by the excessive increase in manufacturing related energy costs. Surging energy costs will also result in an increase in existing surcharges for dispersible polymer powders. The price adjustments will enable the Group's POLYMERS division to continue providing customers with high product quality, technological innovations, best-in-class customer service and technical support, along with supporting investment to secure the capability for future growth across focus markets.

WACKER POLYMERS is a leading producer of state-of-the-art binders and polymeric additives based on polyvinyl acetate and vinyl acetate copolymers and terpolymers. These take the form of dispersible polymer powders, dispersions, solid resins, and solutions. They are used in construction chemicals, paints and surface coatings, adhesives, sealants, carpet applications and nonwovens, as well as in fiber composites and polymeric materials based on renewable resources. WACKER POLYMERS operates production sites in Germany, China, South Korea and the USA. The business division also maintains a global sales organization and runs technical centers in all key regions.

Contact

Wacker Chemie AG
Media Relations & Information
Florian Degenhart

Tel. +49 89 6279-1601
Email florian.degenhart@wacker.com
Send Message

Disclaimer

Wacker Chemie AG published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 11:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
