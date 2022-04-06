Wacker Chemie : to Raise Prices for Dispersions, Resins and Dispersible Powders Globally

WACKER to Raise Prices for Dispersions, Resins and Dispersible Powders Globally

Effective May 1, 2022, or as customer contracts allow, the WACKER Group is to raise its prices for dispersions, resins and dispersible polymer powders globally. Prices for WACKER POLYMERS' complete product range will be increased by up to 12 percent. This measure has been necessitated by rising costs for raw materials and logistics and by the excessive increase in manufacturing related energy costs. Surging energy costs will also result in an increase in existing surcharges for dispersible polymer powders. The price adjustments will enable the Group's POLYMERS division to continue providing customers with high product quality, technological innovations, best-in-class customer service and technical support, along with supporting investment to secure the capability for future growth across focus markets.