HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Analyst firm Warburg Research has upgraded Wacker Chemie from "Hold" to "Buy" ahead of first-quarter figures and raised its price target from 133 to 150 euros. The final quarter of 2023 is likely to have marked the chemical company's earnings low, analyst Oliver Schwarz wrote in a study published on Friday. In view of positive effects from the business mix and lower production costs, he raised his earnings expectations and upgraded the shares./mis/gl

Publication of the original study: 19.04.2024 / 08:15 / CEST First transmission of the original study: 19.04.2024 / time not specified in study / CEST

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------