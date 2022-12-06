Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wacker Neuson SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAC   DE000WACK012

WACKER NEUSON SE

(WAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30 2022-12-06 am EST
17.67 EUR   -2.38%
11:25aAfr : Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
11/25WACKER NEUSON : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
11/11WACKER NEUSON : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFR: Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12/06/2022 | 11:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wacker Neuson SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.12.2022 / 17:24 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Neuson SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2023
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/finanzberichte-praesentationen-2022

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2023
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/financial-reports-presentations-2022

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2023
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/finanzberichte-praesentationen-2022

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2023
Address: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/financial-reports-presentations-2022

06.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1506589  06.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1506589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about WACKER NEUSON SE
11:25aAfr : Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
11/25WACKER NEUSON : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
11/11WACKER NEUSON : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
11/10Wacker Neuson SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
11/10WACKER NEUSON : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
11/10WACKER NEUSON : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
11/10Wacker Neuson : Conference Call, 3. Quartal 2022 (EN)
PU
11/10Wacker Neuson continues to grow significantly in third quarter of 2022 and increases pr..
EQ
11/10Transcript : Wacker Neuson SE, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/09Zero Emission Construction Site In B : Pioneering sustainable solutions
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WACKER NEUSON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 171 M 2 281 M 2 281 M
Net income 2022 135 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2022 167 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,28x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 1 231 M 1 294 M 1 294 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 506
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart WACKER NEUSON SE
Duration : Period :
Wacker Neuson SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER NEUSON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,10 €
Average target price 26,75 €
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Tragl Chairman-Executive Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Johann Neunteufel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Felix Bietenbeck Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Kurt Helletzgruber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER NEUSON SE-28.29%1 294
PACCAR, INC.19.86%36 790
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-3.36%26 986
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-3.47%22 413
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-12.61%22 318
KOMATSU LTD.14.09%21 299