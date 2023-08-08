MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Construction equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson is banking on good business in the coming year as well. Assuming a fundamentally positive development of the global economy, the Executive Board expects further revenue growth in 2024, with profitability remaining unchanged or rising slightly, the company announced on Tuesday when presenting its final figures for the second quarter of 2023. Analysts have been more pessimistic so far.

In the months from April to June, the group had increased sales by more than a quarter year-on-year to just under 699 million euros, as already announced in mid-July. Below the line, profits rose to 63.6 million euros - up from 37.5 million euros a year ago. Thanks to the good run, the Executive Board had already raised its sales and margin targets last month, and these have now been confirmed./tav/men