Construction equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson expects demand to remain high

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Construction equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson expects further revenue growth and a return to rising profitability in the current year. Despite the difficult economic environment, the company expects demand for light and compact equipment for the construction and agricultural sectors to remain high, Wacker Neuson announced in Munich on Tuesday. This is supported by a record order backlog.

Revenue is expected to increase by two to eleven percent to between EUR 2.3 billion and EUR 2.5 billion in 2023. Wacker Neuson sees its margin before interest and tax (Ebit) at between 9.5 percent and 10.5 percent, compared to 9.0 percent last year. This figure includes an extraordinary effect on earnings in the lower double-digit million euro range from the sale of fixed assets no longer required for operations, which was completed in January 2023 and was originally planned for 2022. In 2022, the margin was also impacted by higher procurement costs./nas/stk