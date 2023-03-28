Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wacker Neuson SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAC   DE000WACK012

WACKER NEUSON SE

(WAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:56:28 2023-03-28 am EDT
18.95 EUR   +1.55%
01:29aConstruction equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson expects demand to remain high
DP
01:02aWacker Neuson Group posts further strong revenue growth in 2022
EQ
03/27Wacker Neuson : Annual Statement 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Construction equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson expects demand to remain high

03/28/2023 | 01:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Construction equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson expects further revenue growth and a return to rising profitability in the current year. Despite the difficult economic environment, the company expects demand for light and compact equipment for the construction and agricultural sectors to remain high, Wacker Neuson announced in Munich on Tuesday. This is supported by a record order backlog.

Revenue is expected to increase by two to eleven percent to between EUR 2.3 billion and EUR 2.5 billion in 2023. Wacker Neuson sees its margin before interest and tax (Ebit) at between 9.5 percent and 10.5 percent, compared to 9.0 percent last year. This figure includes an extraordinary effect on earnings in the lower double-digit million euro range from the sale of fixed assets no longer required for operations, which was completed in January 2023 and was originally planned for 2022. In 2022, the margin was also impacted by higher procurement costs./nas/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI AGRICULTURE INDEX -0.09% 449.4407 Real-time Quote.-5.35%
WACKER NEUSON SE 1.97% 18.66 Delayed Quote.14.20%
All news about WACKER NEUSON SE
01:29aConstruction equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson expects demand to remain high
DP
01:02aWacker Neuson Group posts further strong revenue growth in 2022
EQ
03/27Wacker Neuson : Annual Statement 2022
PU
02/21Dana to Provide e-Propulsion System for Wacker Neuson's Compact Construction Vehicle Li..
MT
02/17WACKER NEUSON : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/15WACKER NEUSON : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
MD
02/09IG Metall: Agreement on collective wage agreement with Wacker Neuson
DP
01/05Dd : Wacker Neuson SE: Ralph Wacker, Addition of 773,138 shares from a legal entity not re..
EQ
01/05Dd : Wacker Neuson SE: Ralph Wacker, Addition of 4,113,472 shares from a legal entity not ..
EQ
2022Afr : Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports a..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WACKER NEUSON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 196 M 2 367 M 2 367 M
Net income 2022 135 M 146 M 146 M
Net Debt 2022 263 M 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,51x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 1 269 M 1 368 M 1 368 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 5 506
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart WACKER NEUSON SE
Duration : Period :
Wacker Neuson SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WACKER NEUSON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,66 €
Average target price 27,00 €
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Tragl Chairman-Executive Board
Christoph Burkhard Chief Financial Officer
Johann Neunteufel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Felix Bietenbeck Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Kurt Helletzgruber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WACKER NEUSON SE14.20%1 368
PACCAR, INC.5.94%36 527
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG2.02%26 142
KOMATSU LTD.11.34%23 164
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-0.05%20 913
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-9.15%19 557
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer