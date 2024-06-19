Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2024 / 09:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SWRW Verwaltungs-GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Wacker
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Wacker Neuson SE

b) LEI
529900RJL86244E1I652 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WACK012

b) Nature of the transaction
Addition of 760,000 shares by a person subject to notification pursuant to Art. 19 MAR (Ralph Wacker) by transfer of previously personally held shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com

 
